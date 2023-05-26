Laishley splash pad work

Easton Torrez, 14 months, plays at Laishely Park’s splash pad in 2018 during the July 4th Fest in Punta Gorda. Officials are looking at plans to refurbish the splash pad. 

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY SEAN C. PORTER

PUNTA GORDA — Fixing Laishley Park, finishing City Hall and completing a drainage project are top priorities for penny sales tax funds in Punta Gorda.

At a recent meeting, Punta Gorda City Council members discussed the list of projects using the money generated by the sales tax instead of property taxes. 


   

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

