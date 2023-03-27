PUNTA GORDA — Hurricane Ian hitting Punta Gorda six months ago, and many street signs are still on the ground.
Punta Gorda city officials are asking residents to leave them there.
At a recent meeting, City Council members were updated on downed signs, seawalls, permitting, staffing and how to report dark, dangerous intersections damaged from the storm.
Public Works Director Bryan Clemons said there are still hundreds of damaged street signs. He doesn't want residents to touch them or try to install them back on damaged posts. In some cases, it causes more damage to the sign or pole.
Punta Gorda City staff is waiting on signs, brackets and poles, just like their colleagues in other communities that were hit by the category 4 hurricane on Sept 28, 2022. The old signs being left in place remain a locator for staff.
Public Works also knows street lights remain out. Repairs are set by the Florida Department of Transportation at U.S. 41 and U.S. 17. They are still waiting for parts to repair Herald Square.
Mayor Lynne Matthews said she's working with Florida Power & Light for street light repairs.
"Residents can email me if they know of a email critical safety issue on a street where the lights have not been repaired," she said. "Please report those locations that are safety issues more than anything."
She spoke about the light at Albatross Drive and Bal Harbor Boulevard.
"If you miss the turn, you could go right in the canal," she said. "With no lights on at night, it is very dark down there. Those are the kinds of safety issues I'm looking to report."
SEAWALL RESTORATION
There are 1,050 panels ready for seawall replacement with an April 10 deadline for contractors.
Public Works has brought it 100 panels per week to get a head start on the repairs on approximately 7.25 miles of the seawall wrecked by Ian. There were 6.50 miles in Punta Gorda Isles and .75 miles in Burnt Store Isles.
City Manager Grey Murray said failing seawalls with severe or threatening erosion are a high priority. A seawall standing but not functioning with some erosion is a medium priority. The seawall project is a priority as hurricane season June 1 is approaching.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is working with the city to inspect each property with seawall damage and create an estimate and inspection.
FEMA staff remains stretched due to Hurricane Ian in the region.
"They are short-staffed," Murray said. "FEMA gave the city permission to move forward with advertising contracts for repair and recovery work."
The city is working with FEMA to clean debris in canals.
CITY PERMITTING
Several city departments are hiring and cross-training staff to help with the added hurricane workloads.
The Building Department's new software will make the process easier so contractors can apply on the city's website in one place, the City Council was told.
The department went from processing about 400 permits last year about this time to 4,000. Staff is asking residents to be patient.
The city is looking to hire a new position for the new processing. Contractors will be able to call the department and select a pick a time to come in so they aren't waiting an hour in line and not being able to work.
