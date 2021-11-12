Officer Fernando Burga helps K-9 officer Sadie exercise outside the Punta Gorda Police Department building Tuesday afternoon. The pair will be heading to Raleigh, North Carolina for a nationwide narcotics detection competition, organized by the United State Police Canine Association and scheduled to air on ESPN.
PUNTA GORDA - Punta Gorda Police Officer Fernando Burga and his K-9 partner, Sadie, will take part in a nationwide competition next week.
Burga will be taking his K-9 partner up to Raleigh, North Carolina, over the weekend to compete in the K9 Detection Challenge, alongside nine other selected contestants.
"I feel very confidant that we will do well," Burga told TheDaily Sun.
The competition was organized by the United States Police Canine Association, which provides certification for K-9 officers nationwide.
Competing K-9 teams will take part in mock narcotics searches.
Burga, who has worked in the Punta Gorda Police Department for about five years, first began work as a K-9 officer almost two years ago. For him, it was the culmination of years of effort when he was selected to become the new K-9 handler.
"It's what drew me into law enforcement," Burga said.
Burga traveled to Volusia County with Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Cpl. John Mills in 2020 to select his new partner from a group of seven Labradors.
"Sadie was the top of those we tested," Burga said.
Like many new opportunities, Burga and Sadie's partnership was initially disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sadie — who is now 2 — was selected in March 2020, but was not able to join Burga in Punta Gorda until June.
Once she arrived, Burga began a two-week bonding period with Sadie — getting her used to new surroundings and people. She took to her new life quickly, and promptly joined Burga in the field.
The pair primarily conduct narcotics searches along with searches for missing and endangered persons.
When PGPD first heard about the Detection Challenge in August, Burga submitted an application listing two awards that he and Sadie have received for their work: Officer of the Quarter from PGPD for the 1st Quarter of 2021, and the Excellence Award from the US Police Canine Association from mid-2020.
They heard back from the Association a couple weeks later, and began preparing for the trip to North Carolina.
The K9 Detection Challenge will take place Monday, Nov. 15, at the PNC Arena in Raleigh. It will be aired on ESPN later this month.
