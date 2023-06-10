PGkiwanisclub

Punta Gorda Kiwanis Club members along with Charlotte High School Key Club hosted a cleanup at Aqui Esta Drive recently.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda Kiwanis Club members along with Charlotte High School Key Club hosted a cleanup at Aqui Esta Drive in Punta Gorda recently.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments