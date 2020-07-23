PUNTA GORDA — With the Nov. 3 ballot approaching, Punta Gorda has decided which projects they want voters to consider for the 1% local option sales tax this election.
For the past 20 years, a 1% sales tax has been collected on taxable purchases within Charlotte County to serve as funding for infrastructure projects.
"We have many new residents in our community," said Mayor Nancy Prafke. "When I look around, there are so many amenities that our residents appreciate; however, I’m sure newer residents don’t realize that the funding for these came through the local option sales tax. Additionally, this is an opportunity for visitors to help provide the funding for our projects that we get to enjoy every day."
Prafke went on to say that the city has some very important projects on the list for 2021 that are worthy of Punta Gorda residents to consider, including restoration work on the Historic City Hall, as well as multiple public safety projects.
Projects were divided into two tiers, according to the city's recent weekly highlights report.
Tier one projects are based on projected sales tax revenues. Tier two projects would be funded if revenues come in higher than projections.
Those projects include:
Public Safety Building Expansion − creates additional space for growth in the police department and reconfiguration of space for the fire department. $4,432,000 in Tier one and $159,000 in Tier two.
Historic District Infrastructure − enhances street lighting, sidewalk connections and drainage in the area. $1,038,000 in Tier one and $1,250,000 in Tier two.
American with Disabilities Act (ADA) Improvements − $779,000 in Tier one − ensures reasonable access to city facilities, programs, services and activities, and identify deficiencies that may pose an obstacle for those with disabilities.
Henry Street Crosswalks − $249,000 in Tier one − provides safe pedestrian and cyclist crossing points to expand access and reduce vehicular traffic near Fishermen’s Village.
Henry Street Sidewalk − $156,000 in Tier one − installation of the sidewalk on Henry St. between Shreve Street and U.S. 41.
Shreve Street Complete Street Improvements − $130,000 in Tier one − widens existing 5-foot sidewalk on Pompano Terrace from U.S. 41 to Shreve Street and adds lighting along Shreve Street in the area.
Traffic Signal at Burnt Store Road and Home Depot − $345,000 in Tier two − enhances traffic entry and exit from the Burnt Store Isles commercial center.
Cooper Street Complete Street Improvements − extends Punta Gorda Pathways creating the East Punta Gorda connection and adds lighting. $991,000 in Tier two.
Drainage Improvements Boca Grande Area − $2,076,000 in Tier one and $900,000 in Tier two − ensures service delivery and aesthetic appeal, as well as maintaining and enhancing the city’s capital assets to address drainage issues in the Boca Grande/Corto Andra area.
Historic City Hall Preservation − $2,953, 000 in Tier one and $655,000 in Tier two − rehabilitate and preserve the buildings aging infrastructure and increase accessibility, as well as to prevent further deterioration of the structure.
Freeman House Preservation − $208,000 in Tier one − assessment on the Freeman House to determine repairs and estimated costs.
Bayfront Activity Center − $343,000 in Tier one − retains current building and provides for renovations to windows, cabinets, appliances, flooring, roofing, plumbing, painting and pergola.
Henry Street Property Improvements and Connecting Points of Interest − $1,817,000 in Tier one and $1,000,000 in Tier two − property improvements to this site will provide a park-like setting and additional amenities to increase site usage, and connectivity to attractions on-site including: Hounds on Henry (dog park), Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, History Park, Community Garden, Peace River Wildlife Center.
"The sales tax is very important to our city," said City Council Member Debby Carey. "We try to keep our Ad Valorem (property) taxes as low as possible, and I think we do an excellent job. The 1% Sales Tax enables us to generate income from tourists, part-time residents and visitors to augment our residential property taxes."
