The sections with diagonal lines show the properties being considered for annexation in the "Loop" annexation area identified as 9511 Mac George St. The surrounding properties have already been annexed into the corporate limits of the city of Punta Gorda.
A Google Map showing where Mac George Street is located. The road and surrounding properties are south of Jones Loop Road and East of Tamiami Trail in South Punta Gorda. The area is also located near Indian Springs Cemetery.
PUNTA GORDA — Annexation of around 2.6 acres of land near Jones Loop Road in South Punta Gorda could put the city on track for future development in the area.
A single lot at 9511 Mac George St. and an adjacent small sliver of land — located south of Jones Loop Road and east of Tamiami Trail — are both part of unincorporated Charlotte County while the surrounding parcels are all considered within the city limits.
At Wednesday's meeting, the City Council will hear a resolution that would allow for the annexation of those two properties, completing the "Loop" annexation area.
Annexation happens when property owners elect to join the city, often looking for more responsive governmental services such as policing and fire protection, as well as utilities and sanitation.
The city typically benefits by expanding its boundaries and increasing its tax base.
"The Loop annexation area (previously) contained many parcels owned by several different owners, but those parcels are now under the ownership and control of the applicant (Jones Loop Road, LLC)," Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert said.
Jones Loop Road, LLC, also now owns the two smaller parcels and have volunteered to annex them into the city.
"The (two) parcels are now under the ownership and control of (Jones Loop) and annexation will ensure that their holdings are under the same (city) jurisdiction for development purposes," Reichert said.
Any property annexed into the city is done so voluntarily by the property owner.
Reichert said this area of Jones Loop Road has been noted as a prime location for substantial commercial development, as well as residential, in both the city's Comprehensive Plan and the Plan Punta Gorda Citywide Master Plan.
Both plans identify and propose areas for future development in the city.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, and will be broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at Bit.ly/3873ASt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.