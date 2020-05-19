PUNTA GORDA — Some relief could be in sight for Burnt Store Isles residents living on Tripoli Boulevard in Punta Gorda.
The section of Tripoli between Madrid Boulevard and Monaco Drive has become a heavy traffic area for both private and commercial traffic using the neighborhood roadway to reach northbound U.S. 41, according to city documents.
At today’s meeting, the City Council will consider final approval of a new ordinance to reduce speed limit signs along the boulevard from 30 to 25 mph.
“This particular section of Tripoli is very heavily traveled for a residential roadway and we regularly receive complaints of vehicles speeding,” said Lt. Dylan J. Renz, Punta Gorda Police Department public information officer.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, and is being broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at https://bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
Due to attendance limitations, city staff is accepting written citizen comments through the city manager’s email (citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com) to be read during the meeting.
“If the traffic changes are approved, the signs will be installed by the end of the week and enforcement will begin at that time,” said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
Sign ordinance
The City Council is discussing revisions to Punta Gorda’s sign ordinance at today’s meeting.
The sign ordinance has been under fire since January when council members expressed concerns over an abundance of Realtor open house signs in the city’s rights of way.
“The City Council is discussing a working draft of the sign code rewrite only,” Reichert said. “Council members will provide direction on how staff is to proceed (with the draft).”
Parking on Gill Street
New parking restrictions for Gill Street outside the First United Methodist Church are close to being finalized in Punta Gorda.
Currently, street parking is allowed on both sides of the roadway between West Olympia Avenue and West Marion Avenue.
Pending the City Council’s final approval at today’s meeting, parking will only be allowed on the west side of the street, closest to the church.
