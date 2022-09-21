Families walk through downtown Punta Gorda

Families walk through downtown Punta Gorda for Halloween. The city has hosted thousands of visitors over the years in celebration of the holiday.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PUNTA GORDA — Halloween is still a month away, but the Punta Gorda City Council approved street closure plans to accommodate thousands of visitors likely to come to the downtown area.

The Halloween tradition of trick-or-treating in Punta Gorda is not an official city event; however, the city’s Historic District and downtown area have played host to festivities over the years.


