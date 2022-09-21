PUNTA GORDA — Halloween is still a month away, but the Punta Gorda City Council approved street closure plans to accommodate thousands of visitors likely to come to the downtown area.
The Halloween tradition of trick-or-treating in Punta Gorda is not an official city event; however, the city’s Historic District and downtown area have played host to festivities over the years.
Around 3,000 to 4,000 people are expected to come to Punta Gorda for Halloween this year, according to Punta Gorda Police Lt. Justin Davoult, community services section supervisor.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the City Council approved closing downtown roads between West Retta Esplanade to West Marion Avenue.
The streets to be closed include West Marion Avenue from Cross Street to Shreve Street, Harvey Street, Durrance Street, Gill Street, Gilchrist Street, McGregor Street, Chasteen Street, Berry Street and Dolly Street.
“The numbers we have here every year kind of fluctuate, but we know there is typically 3,000 to 4,000 people concentrated in that area,” Davoult said at the meeting.
Davoult added PGPD representatives have also met with New Life Church, 507 W. Marion Ave.
New Life Church also holds an event on Halloween in the downtown area bringing in thousands of people.
“By closing West Marion Avenue, this will assist in focusing resources in other areas,” Davoult said. “If we were unable to close those streets down, we would have to have every intersection manned.”
By closing these streets, Davoult said PGPD will be able to have more officers and resources focused on the event.
“We will still have to man some intersections to include all of those side streets at West Retta Esplanade due to one lane of travel being open at that time,” he added.
The event is expected to start around 6 p.m. and end at 9 p.m., with streets reopening by 10 p.m.
PGPD asked residents to have photo identification available.
“All residents will be able to maintain access to homes,” Davoult said. “They will have to supply a photo ID to confirm that they live in that area and an officer will escort them in and out as needed.”
For those who might be in the area for a short-term rental, PGPD representatives will provide documents for renters to access the area.
Beyond that, visitors are asked to come prior to 5 p.m.
“If they come after 5 p.m., they will be asked to park outside of the event and then walk in,” Davoult said. “Obviously this is a safety issue, so we are trying to reduce any vehicle traffic with pedestrian traffic to reduce any potential problems.”
Volunteers are needed for the “Trunk N Treat” event, presented by New Life Church with from the city.
“To pull off an event of this magnitude, we as a community need to band together,” said Betzy Blaustein. “We are looking for anyone that would like to decorate their own vehicle, golf cart, or motorcycle and help give out candy.”
They also need volunteers for decorations, Blaustein added.
“If you are unable to volunteer, we will accept candy donations,” she said. “We need lots and lots of candy. Last year, we gave out approximately 10,000 pieces of candy.”
For more information about volunteering or donations contact Blaustein at 941-626-9054, Becca Tomasello at 941-639-3842 or Tim Buck 941-276-9264.
