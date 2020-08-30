PUNTA GORDA — Property owners in Charlotte Park in unincorporated Charlotte County could be looking at an $11,500 fee for Punta Gorda’s septic-to-sewer project.
The city is moving forward with the project, expecting to present their implementation plan to Charlotte County Commissioners in September.
"We’re looking forward to proceed onto the County Commission because we need to keep them informed every step of the way," said City Manager Howard Kunik at an Aug. 26 City Council meeting.
Charlotte Park lies within the city's utilities district but outside the city limits so assessments for the project have to go through the county.
The estimated special assessment fee could either be paid for upfront or over a 20-year period plus interest and collections costs beginning August 2022.
The city also will be pursuing grants from the state to pay for the project.
The goal of the septic-to-sewer program is to improve and protect the water quality in Charlotte Harbor and surrounding waterways.
"We have to do this," said City Council Member Debby Carey.
The city is looking at an almost 3-year timeline just to get the assessment on the county's tax roll.
The project is broken down into seven areas. The first area is called the North Aqui Esta Drive Waterway Improvement Project and will affect 481 lot owners.
Currently, the county has one septic-to-sewer project completed, one under construction and another that should start construction by the end of this year, according to Caroline Wannall, county utilities public relations manager.
The first two designated areas of the city’s project will affect around 900 property owners in the regions of North and South Aqui Esta Drive.
For all seven project areas over a 21-year period, the city has an $82 million estimated cost.
For Areas 1 and 2, the costs are estimated to be around $14.3 million and $12.9 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.