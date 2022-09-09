Mark Timothy McGuire

Mark Timothy McGuire

PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County deputies arrested a man on Monday for allegedly choking his girlfriend against a wall.

Mark T. McGuire, 21, was charged with one count each of domestic battery by strangulation and criminal mischief by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.


