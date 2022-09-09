PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County deputies arrested a man on Monday for allegedly choking his girlfriend against a wall.
Mark T. McGuire, 21, was charged with one count each of domestic battery by strangulation and criminal mischief by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a reported domestic dispute in Punta Gorda around 1 a.m. Monday. The address was redacted on the arrest report.
Deputies encountered McGuire knocking on the door of the residence with some of his relatives. He told deputies he was trying to retrieve a PlayStation 5 game console his girlfriend previously bought for him as a birthday gift.
The deputies made contact with the complaining witness. She said she would not relinquish the console after McGuire allegedly smashed her cellphone and damaged a refrigerator in the residence.
The woman also alleged that McGuire had physically attacked her earlier in the night. According to the arrest report, she showed deputies “early onset red markings with speckles” on her neck.
EMS was called and responded to the scene to treat the woman for a possible concussion. She was medically cleared and then made a sworn recorded statement to deputies.
In her statement, the complainant said she and McGuire were house-sitting for one of her relatives when they got into a fight. McGuire allegedly attempted to dump a number of her possessions into a pool. When she got the possessions back, he then took her cellphone from her.
McGuire allegedly threw the phone at a refrigerator hard enough to break the back glass and dent the fridge.
The argument continued, she said, until McGuire “got into (her) face” and screamed at her. She said that she pushed him away; he retaliated by grabbing her by the throat and pressing her against the wall “forcefully” for 5 to 6 seconds.
McGuire then released her and was picked up from the residence by his mother, according to the complaining witness. On the way out, he allegedly damaged the woman’s car by kicking the driver’s side door and rear spoiler area. He returned later in the night to try and get his game console back.
At that point, she called 911.
Deputies then spoke with McGuire again and advised him of his Miranda rights. He then chose to speak with deputies, though most of that conversation was redacted in the arrest report.
Following that conversation, McGuire was placed under arrest and transported to Charlotte County Jail. He was later released on $12,000 total bond.
McGuire’s next court appearance is set for Oct. 10. An order of no contact has been issued in the case.
