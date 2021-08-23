PUNTA GORDA — A Punta Gorda man was arrested last week for allegedly engaging in multiple sexual acts with a minor in 2017, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Nicholas Craig Sartin, 27, of the 40000 block of Little Farm Road, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with lewd and lascivious conduct by a person 18 years of age or older for intentionally touching and engaging in sexual activity with the victim, who was 13 years old at the time.
During the months of June and July 2017, the male victim was visiting family friend Jennifer Sartin — Nicholas Sartin's mother — to help with her landscaping business.
The victim said during that time, he would go into Nicholas' bedroom to play video games and watch movies with him.
After a week of living and working with the family, the victim said Nicholas, who was 23 at the time, showed him his genitals while he was in Nicholas' room.
The victim said Nicholas then exposed the victim's genitals which led to multiple sexual acts.
The victim said these acts occurred around 10 times during his one-month stay in Florida and that Nicholas never threatened him with violence, but that he "just let it happen."
On Aug. 19, Nicholas met with CCSO deputies. He was held at Charlotte County Jail with a $200,000 bond, but has since been released.
