PUNTA GORDA - Charlotte County deputies arrested a Punta Gorda man on Wednesday after a person came forward accusing him of rape.
William A. McClelland, 26, was charged by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office with one count of battery and two counts of sexual battery.
McClelland's arrest came as a result of interviewing a complainant on Tuesday. The complainant told deputies about a number of interactions with McClelland that took place over Monday and Tuesday.
The series of events began at a residence on Borax Avenue, where the complainant first came into contact with McClelland. The arrest report indicates the two had a conversation.
The topic of the conversation was redacted in the report, however, it apparently caused McClelland to begin to "cry and get upset." The complainant then alleges that McClelland seized the complainant and forced himself on the victim.
The complainant further alleged McClelland took their cellphone and car keys, preventing the victim from leaving the residence.
The next day, McClelland brought the complainant to lunch — then returned to his residence. The complainant wanted to retrieve their phone and keys back; instead, according to the allegation, McClelland forced himself on the victim.
This time, however, the complainant said the incident was recorded on the phone.
The complainant was eventually able to leave the premises by agreeing to take McClelland's vehicle. When asked by deputies why he would want the complainant to do so, the complainant said they did not know.
McClelland was subsequently arrested and brought to Charlotte County Jail, where he was held on $205,000 total bond.
