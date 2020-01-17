Ford

This Ford F-150 was involved in a hit and run on Jan. 9, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A Punta Gorda man was arrested Friday regarding the hit and run crash which resulted in the death of a bicyclist on Jan. 9, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

Thomas Lambie III, 30, was driving a 2001 Ford F150 east on Riverside Drive behind bicyclist Robert Hurst, 44. The right front of the truck struck Hurst, who was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital and later pronounced deceased, according to a press release.

Lambie reportedly drove away from the scene, fleeing the crash. Troopers located and impounded the Ford F150 on Jan. 10, from 38100 Washington Loop Rd., a press release stated.

On Friday, Lambie was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, a first degree felony, and was transported to the Charlotte County Jail.

"The most important thing a driver can do when involved in a crash is to remain on scene and call for help," FHP stated in a release about the arrest. "Staying on scene will not only spare a driver from significant leaving the scene legal penalties, it may save a life."

