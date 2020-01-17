A Punta Gorda man was arrested Friday regarding the hit and run crash which resulted in the death of a bicyclist on Jan. 9, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
Thomas Lambie III, 30, was driving a 2001 Ford F150 east on Riverside Drive behind bicyclist Robert Hurst, 44. The right front of the truck struck Hurst, who was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital and later pronounced deceased, according to a press release.
Lambie reportedly drove away from the scene, fleeing the crash. Troopers located and impounded the Ford F150 on Jan. 10, from 38100 Washington Loop Rd., a press release stated.
On Friday, Lambie was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, a first degree felony, and was transported to the Charlotte County Jail.
"The most important thing a driver can do when involved in a crash is to remain on scene and call for help," FHP stated in a release about the arrest. "Staying on scene will not only spare a driver from significant leaving the scene legal penalties, it may save a life."
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.