PUNTA GORDA - A Punta Gorda man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man at Burnt Store Marina.
Edmond Clarke III, 36, was charged by the Lee County Sheriff's Office with one count of attempted murder.
PUNTA GORDA - A Punta Gorda man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man at Burnt Store Marina.
Edmond Clarke III, 36, was charged by the Lee County Sheriff's Office with one count of attempted murder.
Authorities allege that the victim had been stabbed more than 40 times in the head, neck, and torso by the time deputies arrived on scene on Monday.
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno credited the quick response of his deputies for helping save the man who was attacked.
"This disgusting crime will not be tolerated in Lee County," Marceno said in an online statement.
The Sheriff's Office posted a video on its social media page, showing surveillance footage from the Trading Post store in Burnt Store Marina on Monday.
In the video, a man fitting Clarke's description is shown standing in front of the counter with another man nearby.
After a few seconds, Clarke appears to reach for a pair of scissors and aim them at the other man. The video cuts to a freeze-frame before any contact is shown. The attack went on for several minutes, according to LCSO
The victim was airlifted to Gulf Coast Medical Center to undergo emergency surgery, according to authorities.
While the post from LCSO refer to Burnt Store Marina as being in Punta Gorda, the unincorporated community lies on the Lee County side of the county border.
Clarke was subsequently arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail. He is due to appear in Lee County Court on Oct. 24.
The owners of the Trading Post put up an announcement on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon to state that the store would be temporarily closed. They added that the store's employees were safe and that they were "working with authorities on the matter."
"We will continue to keep you updated on our reopening and look forward to welcoming our customers back soon," the post stated.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.