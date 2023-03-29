PUNTA GORDA — A defendant in a 2020 drug trafficking case was convicted on Wednesday after a two-day trial.
Troy Lee McClary Jr., 32, was found guilty by a Charlotte County jury on one count each of trafficking cocaine of 28 grams or more, possession of cannabis with intent to sell, transportation of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked, and resisting arrest without violence.
McClary's verdict was announced in a news release from the office of State Attorney Amira Fox. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 31.
His initial arrest came out of a surveillance operation by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office's Narcotics Unit, according to the news release.
A CCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on McClary's vehicle as he was arriving at a barbershop on Tamiami Trail.
According to authorities, McClary then stopped his car, jumped out, and started running.
"After a short foot pursuit, he was apprehended," the release read.
Deputies then searched McClary found thousands of dollars in cash in his front pockets, along with 18 grams of marijuana and two cellphones.
A subsequent search of his rented vehicle led to the discovery of a digital scale and two bags of marijuana, as well as a bags containing 570 grams of marijuana and 55 grams of cocaine.
