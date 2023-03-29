Troy McClary

Troy Lee McClary Jr.

PUNTA GORDA — A defendant in a 2020 drug trafficking case was convicted on Wednesday after a two-day trial.

Troy Lee McClary Jr., 32, was found guilty by a Charlotte County jury on one count each of trafficking cocaine of 28 grams or more, possession of cannabis with intent to sell, transportation of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked, and resisting arrest without violence.


