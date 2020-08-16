PUNTA GORDA — A former Charlotte High School graduate was sentenced Friday in federal court to 24 months in prison for making mass shooting threats last August.
Thomas Matthew McVicker, 39, of Punta Gorda, pled guilty to the charge of interstate transmission of threat to injure in April 2020, according to a report released Friday from the office of U.S. Attorney Richard W. Moore of the Southern District of Alabama.
He was arrested in August 2019 after sending a series of text message to an acquaintance in Baldwin County, AL, about conducting a mass shooting.
McVicker wrote, “I was thinking about shooting a church up but I’m afraid how it will affect my family in the flesh after I’m gone. So I think I’m just gonna kill some people on the street and get away with it, then kill myself.”
When the friend asked why he wanted to kill innocent people, he said, “They put spiritual snakes and spiders in my bed at night. I’ve only seen them a couple of times but they take form and I can feel them crawling on me and under me.
“If one really bites me, I could die. They bit me on my throat twice an(d) almost killed me but I was too strong,” according to an August 2019 Sun report.
A few days after the initial message, McVicker called the same friend and told her that he was going to “shoot up” a church when he was in Memphis on Aug. 22.
FBI agents were able to confirm with McVicker’s employer that he was scheduled to be in Memphis on on that date, according to the press release.
McVicker’s employer provided the FBI with his location, and McVicker was arrested without incident.
At the time of his arrest, McVicker was in possession of a Ruger 9mm semi-automatic handgun, five 9mm magazines (one loaded with ten 9mm rounds of ammunition), one magazine assist loader, and two full boxes of 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition.
During a police interview, McVicker confessed to making the threats but denied his intent to follow through.
He also told authorities that he has a history of mental health issues.
U.S. District Court Judge Terry Moorer sentenced McVicker with 24 months in prison.
He was ordered to undergo mental health treatment while incarcerated and after release.
The judge also ordered McVicker to serve a three-year term of supervised release beginning upon his discharge from prison and required to pay $100 in special assessments.
McVicker agreed to forfeit the firearm and ammunition.
In the August 2019 Sun report, it was also noted that McVicker did have previous interactions with law enforcement, including being transported twice to crisis stabilization units and being Baker Acted once.
He graduated from Charlotte High in 1999.
