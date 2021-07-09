FHP.jpg
PROVIDED BY FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL

A Punta Gorda man is in serious condition after being thrown from an SUV during a crash Thursday evening near the intersection of Madrid Boulevard and U.S. 41, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

The driver, 30, was not wearing a seat belt when he lost control of the vehicle around 6:17 p.m. Thursday. His passengers, a 30-year-old woman, a 6-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl received minor injuries.

FHP reported that the vehicle was headed south on U.S. 41 when the driver tried to change from the left lane to the right. 

When attempting the lane change, the driver lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the roadway to the left, entered the median and overturned.

The vehicle came to rest on the shoulder of U.S. 41 in a ditch.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to a local area hospital with serious injuries.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments