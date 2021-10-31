NORTH FORT MYERS — A North Fort Myers woman driving a golf cart was killed Friday after being struck by a Punta Gorda man in a pickup truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

The woman, 59, was in the golf cart leaving a 7-Eleven gas station in the area of Littleton Road and U.S. 41 around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The man, 56, was traveling east on Littleton Road in the left turn lane approaching stopped traffic at the intersection of Littleton and U.S. 41.

The woman attempted to cross Littleton Road when the front of the man's vehicle collided with the golf cart causing it to flip over.

Both vehicles came to rest in the area of collision.

