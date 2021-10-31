Punta Gorda man involved in fatal golf cart collision By DANIEL SUTPHIN Staff Writer Oct 31, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NORTH FORT MYERS — A North Fort Myers woman driving a golf cart was killed Friday after being struck by a Punta Gorda man in a pickup truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The woman, 59, was in the golf cart leaving a 7-Eleven gas station in the area of Littleton Road and U.S. 41 around 3:30 p.m. Friday.The man, 56, was traveling east on Littleton Road in the left turn lane approaching stopped traffic at the intersection of Littleton and U.S. 41.The woman attempted to cross Littleton Road when the front of the man's vehicle collided with the golf cart causing it to flip over.Both vehicles came to rest in the area of collision. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Charlotte Harbor waterways heavily 'impaired,' experts say Allegiant adds Ohio route in Punta Gorda, Sarasota FGCU's lifelong learning courses return to Punta Gorda Homecoming parade for CHS slated for Oct. 28 Save a life: Free Narcan kits available Nov. 6 Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Charlotte Harbor waterways heavily 'impaired,' experts say Allegiant adds Ohio route in Punta Gorda, Sarasota FGCU's lifelong learning courses return to Punta Gorda Homecoming parade for CHS slated for Oct. 28 Save a life: Free Narcan kits available Nov. 6 Calendar
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.