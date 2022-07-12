DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA — As Congress explores the events of 2021 Capitol riot, the Department of Justice continues to pursue criminal charges against defendants — including a Punta Gorda man.
David Moerschel, 44, is scheduled to face a criminal trial on Sept. 26 for actions he took as part of the Oath Keepers on Jan. 6, 2021.
Authorities allege that Moerschel, clad in combat gear, was part of a military-style "stack," led by Kelly Meggs, the head of the Oath Keepers' Florida chapter.
Meggs was mentioned several times during the Tuesday meeting of the Jan. 6 Select Committee.
The stack of Oath Keepers are alleged to have entered Congress illegally during the certification of the 2020 Electoral College vote; prosecutors say that the Oath Keepers damaged windows and doors to gain access to the building.
In court documents, Meggs was identified with the moniker "Gator 1," and Moerschel as "Hatsy."
Other members of that stack included Kenneth Harrelson of Titusville, Florida ("Gator 6"), Ohio resident Jessica Watkins ("Captain"), and Sarasota resident Joseph Hackett ("Ahab" or "Faith").
The group is accused of coordinating with Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, the national leader of the Oath Keepers, to interrupt the Electoral Vote count and ensure that former President Donald Trump remained in office.
Between the announcement of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 Presidential election on Nov. 7 and the certification on Jan. 6, 2021, court documents showed a timeline of preparation to disrupt the process.
According to the indictment against the defendants, Hackett sent an email on Dec. 19 with "test" in the subject line; the email allegedly specifies that they should only email when "important info is at hand."
Attached to that email was a photograph with handwriting, indicating that they would meet up in Charlotte County at one point.
"Good talk tonight guys! Rally Point in Northern Port Charlotte … if transportation is possible … May consider an RP that won't burn anyone," read the quotation in the indictment.
Moerschel is currently released on his own recognizance ahead of the trial.
