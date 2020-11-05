Florida Lottery

PUNTA GORDA — For the cost of a $30 ticket, a Punta Gorda man won big Wednesday claiming the top prize in the Florida Lottery's Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off game.

Harsh Patel, 26, picked up his prize using a secured drop box located at the Lottery's Fort Myers District Office, according to a Florida Lottery press release.

Patel, who couldn't be reached for comment, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

He purchased the winning ticket from R&L Market, 21360 Gertrude Ave., in Port Charlotte.

R&L Market will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.


The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 launched in February and features 155 top prizes of $1 million and over $948 million in cash prizes.

The game's overall odds of winning a prize are one-in-2.79.

Scratch-off games comprise approximately 75% of ticket sales and generated more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in fiscal year 2019-2020.

Florida Lottery offices are currently open to the public by appointment only for players with prizes valued at $5,000 or more.

Players can request a claim appointment at Headquarters and district offices through the Lottery's website, at flalottery.com/howToClaim.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
1
0
0

Load comments