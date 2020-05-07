PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Farmer’s Market and the History Park Market are reopening in Punta Gorda this weekend with social distancing encouraged along with other provisions.
“Our hope is that, with the markets coming back this weekend, it’ll be the start of a return to better times for our small business community,” said John Wright, Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce president. “This weekend will offer us baby steps to how we can manage all of our small businesses both during and after this virus passes. The Punta Gorda Chamber proudly supports both markets.”
The Downtown Merchants Association oversees the Punta Gorda Farmer’s Market, while the History Park Market is run by the Punta Gorda Historical Society.
The Punta Gorda Farmer’s Market
“The market teams will have a lot of changing up to do, such as adding directional lanes, hand sanitizers, asking for the wearing of masks and making sure money handling is done with as little if no contact as possible — just to name a few,” Wright said.
The hours: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, on the corner of Taylor Street and Olympia Avenue in downtown Punta Gorda.
The vendors: Only essential vendors (primarily food items) will be permitted to restart at the market. All vendors will have been fever-tested prior to the opening of the market and will administer strict protocols for money handling.
The rules: Special conditions will be in place to meet with CDC guidelines.
Visitors are asked to wear masks, keep social distance, observe the directional pathways designed to help keep people 6 feet or more apart and do not attend if you feel unwell.
No more than two people can be under or around a 10-by-10-foot tent at any one time.
Food sampling is not allowed.
The History Park Market
“(We) couldn’t be happier than to be able to reopen our little market with its loyal vendors and customers,” said Sandy Moon, Punta Gorda Historical Society spokesperson. “Vendors are small businesses too (and they) have been impacted over the past eight weeks with loss of income due to cancellations of the markets. They are excited to return to market.”
The hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 501 Shreve St. in Punta Gorda.
The vendors: Only 10 to 12 essential vendors — food, produce, healthcare, pet treats — will be available. Vendors will have hand sanitizer at their station and will wear mask and gloves.
The rules: Special conditions will be in place to meet with CDC guidelines.
Only two customers at a time will be permitted under a 10-by-10-foot tent with an additional 6 feet between each vendor.
Visitors are asked to stay home if feeling ill.
Social distancing should be practiced throughout the market and the park.
“We hope the community will come out and support the market as they have prior to our closure,” Moon said. “We truly look forward to reconnecting with loyal customers.”
