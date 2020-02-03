PUNTA GORDA — Two new state bills threaten local government control over short-term vacation rentals in Florida.
Some cities have decided to lobby against the two proposed bills — SB 1128 and HB 1011 — after they passed recently through committee hearings in the Florida Senate and House.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the Punta Gorda City Council will consider a resolution opposing the bills. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at City Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda.
The cities of Cape Coral, Anna Maria, Holmes Beach and Orange Park have already opted to lobby against the legislation.
Both bills that are similar would pre-empt local regulation of short-term vacation rentals, essentially handing control to the state. For Punta Gorda, the bills would undo local ordinances that have been in place since 2014.
“The regulation of short-term vacation rentals is a local zoning issue,” said Melissa Reichert, city communications manager.
Municipalities can often experience problems with these kind of rentals due to fast turnover of guests and increased traffic to and from the homes, according to city documents. Cities also notice an increase in noise complaints, unruly behavior and issues with parking and public safety.
“Local government should be allowed to regulate commercial activity in neighborhoods,” Reichert said, “and for good reason — to protect residents and to preserve the residential character of those neighborhoods.”
Thirty-six vacation rental properties have filed for a business tax registration in Punta Gorda, according to Reichert, which would enable the property owner to operate as a short-term vacation rental.
In other city council news...
At Wednesday’s meeting, the city will have its first public hearing for increasing impact fees in the area. Impact fees are placed on new or proposed developments to pay the city’s costs of providing public services to a new development.
The city’s current impact fees are $1,083 to develop a single-family home, for example.
Last month, the City Council approved an ordinance that could potentially increase the fees yearly by 50%, 75% and 100% over a three-year period.
If the city council approves the first reading of the changes, the ordinance would come back before council members again at a later date.
