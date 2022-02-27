Logan Holley caught a snook off the Port Charlotte Beach complex. As of the third week in February, fishing club members caught over 500 fish since the start of the tournament Oct. 1, said their teacher and coach, Brian Pavluchuk.
Davin Willingham displays the largemouth bass he caught at the Yellow Fin Waterway in Port Charlotte.
PHOTO PROVIDED
PUNTA GORDA — Students on the Punta Gorda Middle School Fishing Team are in first place in the Florida Fish and Wildlife High School Fishing Tournament.
The team is made up of 35 students in sixth through eighth grades. This is the first year the middle school has had its Fishing Program, according to coach, Brian Pavluchuk.
Pavluchuk is also a seventh-grade civics teacher.
Students earn points by catching both fresh and saltwater species. They also must complete a conservation project as well, Pavluchuk said.
To date, the team has caught more than 500 fish since the tournament began on Oct. 1. It ends April 30.
Students in the club have been fishing local waterways and conducting cleanups of the areas. They learn and engage in ethical fishing.
During the fishing club’s meetings, the students have had visits from biologists, law enforcement, and local boat captains, Pavluchuk said.
He said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission developed the fishing program for students who are interested in learning how to become effective, conservation-minded anglers.
The goal is to teach students about ethical angling, conservation, Florida’s aquatic habitats, basic fishing gear, and general fishing concepts to help create confident and responsible anglers.
Pavluchuk serves as their teacher and coach along with adult volunteers Bob DiMuzio, Bryan Miller and Brandon Sanders.
FWC works with each school, providing them with the curriculum, knowledge, and funding opportunities to run a successful fishing club. Each school will learn the curriculum, plan fishing activities, and conduct a conservation project by the end of the school year.
