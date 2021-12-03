Punta Gorda 'neutral' on scrub jay state bird campaign

PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda officials opted to "stay neutral" Wednesday on a campaign to make the scrub jay Florida's official state bird.
"We accept all birds," City Council Member Mark Kuharski said.
Currently, the northern mockingbird wears that crown, and does so in other states like Tennessee, Texas, Mississippi and Arkansas.
The scrub jay is endemic to Florida and said to be found nowhere else on the planet, according to the campaign documents.
"With all the birds we have in this state — pelicans, sandhill cranes, flamingos — the scrub jay? Really?" said Mayor Lynne Matthews at a Dec. 1 City Council meeting. "There are some magnificent birds in this state and I can’t see this being approved (at the state level)."
The Florida scrub jay is a 12-inch crestless jay, lacking the white-tipped wing and tail feathers and black barring of the much more common and widespread blue jay.
City Manager Greg Murray told the City Council that the campaign was requested to be on the Dec. 1 agenda because if the city supported it, they would have to have a resolution approved in time for state legislature considerations in January.
"If we don’t do it now, then we don’t meet the deadline of the January requirement that’s in the request," Murray said. "I don’t know much about the scrub jay... it's a cute little thing, but I’m not really sure where the discussion goes from here."
Vice Mayor Debby Carey said she thought it was wrong to highlight a bird that is so often relocated due to development.
"If there was ever a bird that our governments and our citizenry mistreats, it's the scrub jays," she said. "We set aside territories and say this is safe for scrub jays."
"They build their habitats and rookeries and then somebody decides they want to put their house there," Carey added. "So we give the birds land three cities over and the birds are supposed to know that’s where we are going to go and then we tear down their habitats; it’s not right."
City Council member Jaha Cummings said he thought the point of the campaign was to highlight the plight of the scrub jay.
He also cited the fact the the city of North Port recently supported the campaign with a unanimous vote. North Port Commissioners voted unanimously to back the campaign at their Nov. 23 meeting.
"Scrub jays are big in North Port," Cummings said.
The Punta Gorda Council was not obligated to take any action on the campaign.
Ultimately, Carey urged they stay neutral on the decision and leave it up to "their beloved" state legislators. The rest of the City Council agreed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.