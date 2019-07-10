By DANIEL SUTPHIN
Staff Writer
PUNTA GORDA — It’s out with the old and in the with new at the former Food Lion building on Bal Harbor Blvd. in Punta Gorda.
The rear of the building was the last vacant section of the 28-year-old grocery structure, used for the store’s delivery and storage when it was open.
The front of the building is occupied by multiple businesses.
At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, council members approved an action that would allow development of the new storage facility, but not without stipulations.
Stipulation No. 1 − Lighting
The lights were a concern for neighbors living in the condominiums behind the building.
To prevent obtrusive lighting, the City Council requested that Broadway Shoppes install dark sky lighting fixtures that minimize the glare beyond the property lines.
The company also plans to install motion sensors on the lights.
Stipulation No. 2 − Security
City Council member Gary Wein suggested that they install security cameras in the back of the facility to prevent any “nefarious activities” behind the building.
“(This is) to be proactive,” Wein said. “With the isolation of the area ... people in mid-nights look for places like parks or other places to partake in recreational enhancements of various sorts.”
Facility renters will also be required to use a security code to access the building.
Stipulation No. 3 − 24-Hour availability
In the original proposal, Broadway Shoppes had requested 24-hour access.
“I had heard form numerous residents that were near that project that really wanted (the hours) to be limited,” said Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews.
On Wednesday, local attorney Gery Waksler spoke on behalf of the company, saying the hours will be restricted: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Stipulation No. 4 − Outdoor storage
There is a large grass area just east of the building. Some residents were concerned that the company may try to develop additional storage there.
“There has never been any intent to have any sort of outdoor area,” Waksler said. “That area will not be used for storage at any time.”
Waksler went on to say that the company was willing to make that a further condition for approval of the project.
Will there be any changes to the building’s exterior?
The only change to the building’s exterior will be an enclosed ramp that leads up to the entrance of the facility, according to Waksler, that will allow for renters to unload their items.
The owner also plans on beefing up the landscape barrier between the condominiums and the building with Alphonse Karr bamboo which is referred to as a clumping bamboo to create a thicker barrier between the two structures.
In other news:
Property tax increase in Punta Gorda gets approval
The City Council approved an increased millage rate for property owners for fiscal year 2019/2020 which begins in October.
But they are not set in stone ... yet.
A public hearing is scheduled Sept. 4 at 5:01 p.m. at the City Council Chambers.
The new rate would boost homestead properties’ taxable value by 1.9 percent or $33 for homes valued at $150,000, and a $79 increase for homes valued at $300,000.
No changes for lot mowing program
At its July 3 meeting, it was proposed to change the city’s lot mowing program to require the use of zero-turn mowers to prevent large dust clouds.
That would have increased the assessment for property owners in the program to $205.
In a four-to-one vote, the City Council approved keeping the current program as it is and the rate of $170.
