PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda parks are officially closed overnight.
Discussions began in July to restrict park hours due to complaints about people sleeping and living in Gilchrist and Laishley parks throughout the night.
Little was said Wednesday, however, when the City Council approved the final reading of the new ordinance prohibiting use of city parks between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless authorized by permit, like music festivals and other scheduled events.
Earlier this month, Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis told council members education would be the first step of enforcement.
"When we have any change of an ordinance we do at least a 30-day campaign of education," Davis said at the April 6 City Council meeting.
Warnings and citations could be issued beyond that point.
The goal of the ordinance is to prevent conflicts between park users and neighboring residents, acts of vandalism, and to provide protection to residents and visitors of the city.
City multi-use trails, such as the 2.5-mile long Harborwalk, remain open for “pedestrians actively engaged in walking or jogging, and bicyclists actively engaged in bicycling,” according to city documents.
The term “bicycling” includes any bicycle, electric bicycle and electric personal assistive mobility device.
Those activities, however, are limited to the paved portion of the multi-use trail. Accessory structures, like benches and tables, as well as open areas adjacent to the trail, are also closed.
Most city fishing piers remain open for those “actively engaged in fishing” off public piers, including the Adrienne Street Pier, Justice Center Pier, Laishley Pier and Nature Park Pier.
Davis said only a small handful of people fish at the piers before 5 a.m.
Originally, the Gilchrist Park Pier was considered an exception, but that was changed at the April 6 meeting due to parking complications at Gilchrist.
Parking on the street will still be available on West Retta Esplanade; however, any parking within the park is closed.
To access the fishing pier, a person would have to walk through the park, which is no longer allowed.
"If usage of the Gilchrist Pier is limited and the other piers are still exceptions and are accessible, why don’t we strike the Gilchrist Pier from the exceptions?" Levin said at the April 6 meeting. "The park is closed, so the pier is closed."
The City Council members agreed and approved the change at that meeting
"It's that simple," City Council Member Mark Kuharski said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.