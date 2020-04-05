CSgazebo040620A

PUNTA GORDA — If you're looking for a day at the park in Punta Gorda, access is still available despite the coronavirus pandemic. 

While you are there, however, some limitations are in place.

All of the pavilions and gazebos in the city of Punta Gorda parks and facilities are closed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

They will remain closed for 30 days. If you have questions, call 941-575-3302.

