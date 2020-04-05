PUNTA GORDA — If you're looking for a day at the park in Punta Gorda, access is still available despite the coronavirus pandemic.
While you are there, however, some limitations are in place.
All of the pavilions and gazebos in the city of Punta Gorda parks and facilities are closed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
They will remain closed for 30 days. If you have questions, call 941-575-3302.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.