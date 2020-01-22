PUNTA GORDA — The Peace River Wildlife Center has a few more steps ahead before moving out of its current facility at Ponce de Leon Park.
At the current location, the nonprofit runs a rehab hospital for local wildlife, as well as animal exhibits for public view and education.
PRWC wants to create two separate facilities − one for rehabilitation, and one for visitors to view the animals.
Conditions at their Ponce Park facility are deteriorating on an hourly basis, according to Callie Stahl, PRWC executive director.
At a Wednesday meeting, Punta Gorda City Council approved the beginnings of a land lease for a new facility for PRWC's animal exhibits and education center to showcase area animals for visitors at a location on West Henry Street; next to Hounds on Henry dog park and the new Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St.
PRWC is also in the process of moving its rehabilitation center to a temporary facility on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near East Marion Avenue.
The moving process has been an ongoing complication for the group. Most recently, they tried to establish a long-term rehab center in a residential area off of Taylor Road in Charlotte County but were met with disapproval by neighbors of the location during a Dec. 11 Charlotte County Zoning Board meeting.
Ultimately, PRWC pulled a special exception request from the county that would have allowed development of the animal sanctuary.
As far as the potential new visitor and education exhibit on Henry Street, there is more work to be done.
"This is very preliminary," said City Manager Howard Kunik at the meeting regarding the exhibit facility. "In front of you today is not an approval of a lease or renewal of a lease, but these are items that we need to have council weigh in on so that we can develop a lease."
THE MOVE ITSELF
PRWC is looking at two phases for its exhibit and educational center at the West Henry Street location.
"I am totally in favor for both phases," said Mayor Nancy Prafke.
"I totally support having PRWC moved to this location," said Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews.
For phase one, concept plans for the new location show animal exhibits as well as a wildlife interaction area and an office area, among other attractions.
Phase two is listed as a "future expansion area", according to city agenda documents.
THE UTILITIES BILL
In working with city staff, PRWC asked if the city would continue to cover the facility's utilities bill, as such at their Ponce Park location. City staff estimated the cost to be about $200 a month.
The City Council did not agree with the idea.
"I am not in favor of this," Prafke said. "We don’t pay utilities for other nonprofits. I feel like the Wildlife Center is growing out and is in a much (larger) force in the community and I feel like it is something that they should probably stand on their own for."
City Council member John Miller echoed Prafke's thoughts.
"We shouldn’t be in the business of subsidizing things that are substantial organizations that can take care of themselves."
GOING FORWARD
For development of the facility, PRWC plans to take on the financial responsibilities necessary.
"We are not requesting the city do (foundation) fill or anything else within our footprint or property," said Callie Stahl, PRWC executive director. "That is all our financial responsibility. The entire site will be our financial responsibility. We are not going to ask the city to bring in fill and soil and build caging and that sort of thing. That would be all on us."
The land lease still has to be drafted and brought before the City Council. When that will happen is still being determined by city staff.
