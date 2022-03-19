Punta Gorda plans signage to yield pedestrian, cyclist issue

PUNTA GORDA — Tension between pedestrians and bicyclists on Punta Gorda trails has city officials pushing for more awareness.
Pedestrians say bicyclists speed by them without warning; meanwhile, bicyclists say pedestrians need to pay more attention to their surroundings.
The unsafe operation of bicycles along the city's Harborwalk is "one of the No.1 complaints" the Punta Gorda Police Volunteer Bike Patrol Team receives, according to Police Chief Pam Davis.
"They ride all the walkways, particularly the Harborwalk, and they are constantly getting complaints about bicyclists flying by pedestrians and not signaling that they are be going by," she said at Wednesday's City Council meeting. "It's just an unsafe operation altogether."
The city's Harborwalk is a 2.5-mile long multi-use trail popular among pedestrians, bicyclists, locals and tourists.
At the meeting, the City Council directed city staff to install thermoplastic pavement markings along the Harborwalk and other popular pathways to inform bicyclists to yield to pedestrians.
The estimated cost for the project is under $5,000; however, city staff has received word of potential funding being donated by an interested resident.
City Council Member Mark Kuharski said the city needs to focus on both sides of the problem.
"We get two different kinds of people using the same thoroughfare and it needs to be a two-way street, so to speak," Kuharski said. "I don’t think there is anything wrong with putting down these signs that say, 'bikes must yield,' but there also needs to be signs that say just because you’re walking, 'you’re not oblivious' ... You’ve got to be paying attention."
Kuharski added that pedestrians can’t be walking with headphones turned up or hearing aids turned off while just "kind of walking around."
"We've got to look at both sides of this," he said. "I think if we’re going to do this we can put signs for both ways."
Mayor Lynne Matthews agreed, asking staff to research potential signage to alert pedestrians.
"I think if there is anyway to incorporate some kind of notification for people who are also walking on the Harborwalk it would be helpful," she said. "Start researching that and add additional signage and make sure it's visible for people using the Harborwalk who are not on a bike."
The timeline for the markings installation was not fully determined.
City Manager Greg Murray said they would start with pathway areas where the conflict between pedestrians and bicyclists is more common.
