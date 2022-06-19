PUNTA GORDA — In its ongoing efforts to deliver vital supplies to the Ukrainian people, the Punta Gorda Rotary Club and a Poland Rotary club recently discussed what kind of aid they’re going to send next.

James Williams, global grants coordinator for Punta Gorda Rotary, said the situation has become more dire and water has become a priority.

He said he’s working on a “possible project to deliver personal water purification devices to Czestochowa Rotary Club for distribution in Ukraine.”

“Since the war, fresh water supplies have been contaminated, lines broken, etc., and clean water for use by families is a crucial problem,” Williams said.

Wojtek Jankowski, president of the Czestochowa Rotary Club of Poland, Williams, and Southwest Florida Rotary District 6960 President Andy Lyman were among those who participated in a recent Zoom meeting.

The Punta Gorda Rotary Club joined forces with the Czestochowa Rotary Club in Poland after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The Punta Gorda club began to raise money during the winter which, in turn, has been sent to the Czestochowa Rotary club.

Jankowski’s club purchases supplies which are trucked to the western border with Ukraine.


Ukraine drivers then take the supplies east into the country.

Czestochowa is 329 miles from the Ukraine border.

Jankowski shared his club’s ideas on where aid money and remaining funding could be spent, including two military hospitals.

He said each should get two ambulance cars, two portable X-ray machines, up to five surgical/operation tables; and a portable surgical station.

Migrants who reside in Czestochowa have been providing kitchen equipment to serve 120 adults and 45 children in the rehabbed refugee housing units.

“We are going to help them with the kitchen equipment,” Williams said.

All official letters, invoices and photo documentation following each delivery of goods can be found on the Punta Gorda Rotary Club website: https://puntagordarotary.org/news/.

