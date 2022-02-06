PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Police Department K-9 unit will be getting a new member soon — a therapy dog.
“About a month ago, we received a substantial (private) donation from a couple who lives here in the city and they really wanted to see us increase our K-9 program,” Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis at a City Council meeting Wednesday.
“We evaluated our needs — what does the department need, what does the city need — and we really thought a therapy K-9 dog would be a great addition to our K-9 program,” she added.
Davis told the City Council that the dog would be a service to the community as a whole, as well as the police department.
“You can use them for a bunch of different reasons,” Davis said. “If we have a child as a victim or witness, it’s very stressful and there is a lot of anxiety. Having the dog there to comfort them would be fantastic.”
She explained a therapy dog would also be useful as part of the police department’s Veterans Crisis Assistance Team program where it could enhance their ability to assist the veterans in the community.
Community outreach would also be a benefit.
“If there is a critical incident in our community, we can take the dog and can interview people and talk to them and just kind of calm things down and destress,” she said.
Davis also cited employee morale as another positive impact.
“The amount of love that people have for these animals, they just want to be around them all the time,” she said.
At the meeting the City Council approved an annual recurring fund of around $7,574 to afford the handler’s daily care of the police K-9, veterinarian costs and pet food.
“This just supports our community policing ideology anyway,” City Council Member Jaha Cummings. “We want our police to have non-enforcement contact with the public as much as possible, and this is one of those ways.”
With the recent private donation to PGPD, Davis said the first year of expenses for the dog would be completely covered.
“We wouldn’t have to even start putting it in the budget until the Fiscal Year 2023 budget,” she said. “We will figure out a way to put it in our budget so we’re not adding too much to the budget ... The benefits that are going to come from this, I don’t know how you put a price on that.”
Davis said they plan on working with Brevard County Sheriff’s Office “Paws and Stripes College,” an American Kennel Club-recognized therapy dog organization, to select and train the dog, which will be a rescue dog.
“Paws and Stripes” is also a free program for law enforcement agencies.
As part of the program, the dog will go through a 12-week training course and the handler is required to attend a 40-hour training course.
Upon graduation, the canine team will be tested for a certification from the United K9s Therapy K9 Certification course.
PGPD Lt. Justin Davoult, community services supervisor, will be the dog’s handler.
“This is going to be a tremendous benefit to not just us (police officers and city employees) but for the entire city and the entire community,” Davoult said.
The new therapy dog is currently in the selection process.
Davis said they had requested a Labrador, if available, and hope to have Davoult and the dog trained and graduated by the end of June.
