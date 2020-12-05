PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Police Department is getting an upgrade to their outdated in-car camera system.
"The current system (we have) doesn’t work half the time, it won’t talk to (the rest of) this system," said Police Chief Pam Davis at Wednesday's City Council meeting where the council approved purchasing the new system.
The new Axon in-car camera system was selected based on PGPD's existing body camera equipment. This will allow officers to sync their body cams and tasers with the in-car camera.
"The new system," Davis continued, "it speaks to our body cameras and to our tasers. The way it’s set up, it also will download into our evidence.com (wirelessly) so it's all going to be on one system."
Over the past few years, the city's police department has been having a variety of issues with their previous in-car video camera vendor, according to PGPD Lt. Dylan Renz.
"I don’t believe there were any situations where footage was lost," Renz said. "We had everything from cameras that wouldn’t function properly and microphones that would not connect to issues with the uploading of videos."
The total lump-sum cost for the system is just over $192,000, paid over a five-year period with the in-car camera purchases also spread over five years, according to city documents.
Funds for the new cameras were submitted previously by the police department as part of its regular budget process and approved by the City Council.
"The technology (with the new system) is much more advanced," said PGPD Capt. Jason Ciaschini at Wednesday's meeting. "The new in-car system will, literally, from the field − wherever they are, doesn’t matter where the officers are − as soon as that video is done and they have entered their data into the system, it will upload right into the (department's) system."
Ciaschini said the current in-car system leads to delayed uploads.
"With our body cameras," he said, "most of the time (now) what you have to do is when your shift is over after 12 hours, you come back to the station, dock your body camera, and it charges the battery for your next shift and uploads your video.
"So those videos basically get uploaded 12 or 14 hours after your shift may have started."
With the new in-car technology, Punta Gorda officers will be able to upload their body camera footage almost immediately.
"Because (our body cameras can) integrate with that in-car video camera system, (the video) will also upload wirelessly at the time," Ciaschini said. "So, if we want to see something that happened at 8:30 a.m., we, in theory, could be watching it by 9 a.m. instead of having to wait until 6, 7 or 8 that evening."
Going forward, Davis told the City Council the department hopes to further advance their camera technology.
"There is an ability, eventually, that we could be watching (this camera footage live) as things are happening," she said. "That may be something that we may want to seek in the future."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.