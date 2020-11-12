PUNTA GORDA — Despite high winds, heavy rain and scattered flooding, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda − and even a baby marsh rabbit − made it through Tropical Storm Eta for the most part.
While on storm duty Wednesday, the city’s Public Works director, Rick Keeney, rescued a baby marsh rabbit on Cooper Street in the middle of the road during a downpour.
“It made me very happy to be able to help the bunny,” Keeney said. “I believe it would have been run over at any minute in the middle of the road in a downpour.”
Keeney saw what appeared to be a sock in the road and then noticed it moving. He pulled over, noticed that it was a very wet bunny and scooped it into his hard hat.
“My family and I are huge animal lovers,” Keeney said. “Goodness, just look at our farm − six cats, one dog (all rescues) and then there are the 15 goats, the donkey, the horse, the turkey and chickens.”
The marsh rabbit was taken to the Peace River Wildlife Center’s hospital. Hospital representatives told the Sun Thursday that it was alive and being treated.
Floodwaters recede
The city had to close down several streets in the city’s Historic District because of flooding − West Marion Avenue at Gill Street along with side streets from Gill to Berry Street on the west side of the city and Booth Street to Nesbit Street on the east side.
The boat landing area at Ponce de Leon Park also had to be closed late Wednesday afternoon. The streets and the boat landing area were cleared by late morning Thursday, according to City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
As of Thursday morning, Public Works was still evaluating all of the parks and public facilities for any damages related to the flooding.
“No damage to property has been observed at this time in the city,” Reichert said.
As for Port Charlotte and south Punta Gorda (unincorporated Charlotte County), County Communications Manager Brian Gleason said storm surges and rainfall flooding occurred in many areas, including along Alligator Creek, the Peace River, parts of Rotonda West and Rotonda Heights.
Gleason went on to say Port Charlotte didn’t experience any bad flooding.
“We had numerous downed signs due to high wind and saturated ground,” Gleason said, “but utilities did not experience any issues with water or wastewater systems.”
The county had to close the South Gulf Cove lock due to high water.
The city of Punta Gorda received around .9 inches of rain, Reichert said.
For Charlotte County, the amount of rainfall ranged from .9 inches in south county to around 4 inches in the San Casa Drive area of Englewood.
Pelican Harbor Treatment Plant sewage leak
The storm caused a 1,000-gallon sewage spill at a wastewater treatment plant in Pelican Harbor, a community along Riverside Drive near Shell Creek in south Punta Gorda, according to a Florida Department of Environmental Protection report.
The rain caused a backup in the system, leading to an overflow.
No waterways were affected, and the spill area was limed and cleaned.
Water and wastewater services for Pelican Harbor are operated by a private company called U.S. Water Services.
Company representatives could not be reached for comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.