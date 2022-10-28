Eileen DiMase

Eileen DiMase checks out the pink pumpkins on the Breast Cancer Awareness Month tree at Punta Gorda's post office. The office has sold the most breast cancer awareness stamps for five years in a row - and is looking to do so again. 

PUNTA GORDA — Pink pumpkins, breast cancer ribbons and garland hang on a black Christmas tree in the Punta Gorda Post Office lobby.

Pink banners, ribbons, a pink wreath and a postal worker dressed in a pink bow tie greets customers during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.


