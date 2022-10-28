PUNTA GORDA — Pink pumpkins, breast cancer ribbons and garland hang on a black Christmas tree in the Punta Gorda Post Office lobby.
Pink banners, ribbons, a pink wreath and a postal worker dressed in a pink bow tie greets customers during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Wearing the pink bow tie, clerk Wesley Wright has no problem asking customers if they would like to buy breast cancer stamps. When purchased, money from these stamps goes to breast cancer research.
More than $94.7 million has been raised since the stamp was created by artist Whitney Sherman in 1998 and reissued in 2014. More than 1.09 billion of the stamps were sold nationwide.
Punta Gorda postal employee Eileen DiMase has helped contribute to the stamps' sales, popularity and awareness over the years.
For five years, "Postal Queen Eileen" and fellow employees were No. 1 in the nation in selling the breast cancer stamps. She sells more than $45,000 a year, including "bricks" of 2,000 breast cancer stamps for $1,500 with a $340 donation to breast cancer research.
The Forever stamps are offered in packs of 100 for $75 ($17 donation) and 20 for $15 (a $3.40 donation).
The team's efforts ranked them top in the nation for the past five years in the United States Postal Service Help Stamp Out Breast Cancer Campaign in October contest.
"Every post office in the nation can work to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer," DiMase said. "I do it for my grandmother who died of breast cancer and four friends who are survivors. They are very, very special women. You have to do what you can to make a difference."
Because she's the "postal queen," DiMase has loyal followers -- including a snow bird who lives in Minnesota and sends a big check for lots of breast cancer stamps every October.
Bonnie Elliott is another supporter. She bought 10 sheets of stamps for $150. Some local businesses buy the $1,500 bricks. They get a special pink star on the wall near the tree.
"I do it every year," Elliott said. "I am small potatoes compared to the law firms and other businesses who buy bricks of stamps to support the cause. Our post office still has a small town feel but it raises a lot of money and awareness hopefully one day for a cure. And seeing all of the pink in the post office is absolutely a hoot. It's kind of a big deal for our little town."
Each year, postal clerks, carriers and customers add to the breast cancer awareness decor. The special wreath hanging on the door was made by a customer as are some of the pink pumpkins in the Christmas tree.
"I have a vision each year," DiMase said. "If Lauren (Moreno, a fellow staffer) tells me it sounds good or tweak it, we do it and it gets bigger each year. I get letters from customers who are breast cancer survivors who appreciate what we do."
There's a selfie station for anyone to take photos and post at the post office lobby, 130 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. They are encouraged to post them on social media to highlight the breast cancer competition.
"We had a slow start in October after Hurricane Ian hit," DiMase said. "I think people want to see and feel something normal after the hurricane. They come in here, and it's bright and very pink. I really believe we will finish very strong on Monday."
So far, DiMase raised more than $40,900 and other employees like Wright helped raise $8,000. In 2020, the team raised $68,000.
For more information about the stamps and how to contribute around the year, call 941-639-7016, or visit https://bit.ly/3lEQhjG or store.usps.com.
