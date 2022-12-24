PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda letter carriers learned what local children want for Christmas this year.
The United States Postal Service Operation Santa is a 110-year-old program run by letter carriers.
In Punta Gorda, the carriers take the task of responding to children's letters seriously. With the local program in its third year, more children are discovering they can write to Santa Claus and get a response.
Families are told the letters must be stamped and addressed to Santa’s official U.S. Postal Service address at 123 Elf Road, North Pole 88888. Then the local carriers read them and write back to the children.
"I noticed a lot of children mailed letters without postage or the address for Santa on it," said Lauren Moreno, of the Punta Gorda Post Office. "Some children opted to draw a stamp and address it to Santa."
Those letters were added for adoption on the official Operation Santa website.
"After some research I discovered we could respond and adopt those letters at a local level, even without a stamp," she said. "We responded to all letters that didn't have a stamp. We work diligently to ensure every child that writes to Santa (and has a legible return address) gets a personalized response letter and a gift."
The carriers responded to about 100 letters this year from children 2 to 15 and one adult.
"I receive a lot of letters from children that just want Santa to know he is loved, and I get a lot of wonderful artwork," Moreno said. "There are also letters from children that express their grief over the loss of a relative and children that write to ask for help for their parents as they realize they are going through tough times. Then some children correspond about life changes and the challenges they face."
Moreno posts each letter on a board and carriers and clerks adopt a letter. About 40 employees buy at least one item the child asked for.
"Some lists are completely fulfilled by the employee that adopts the letter," she said. "Once the employee brings the gift to me, I write a personalized letter from Santa and some volunteer elves wrap their gift. Our goal for the future is, and always has been, to help more children and families in need have a happy holiday when they otherwise may not — one letter to Santa at a time."
