City Hall

Outside of City Hall in Punta Gorda at 326 W. Marion Ave.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN

PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda City Council gave its final approval for the 2023 budget and property tax rate Wednesday. 

City staff estimated a 2023 budget of around $187 million with the tax rate to stay the same as last year's at $3.95 per $1,000 of taxable value.


Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments