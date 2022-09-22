PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda City Council gave its final approval for the 2023 budget and property tax rate Wednesday.
City staff estimated a 2023 budget of around $187 million with the tax rate to stay the same as last year's at $3.95 per $1,000 of taxable value.
"Although the millage rate remained the same, the ad valorem tax revenue will increase due to the increase in taxable values of the properties," Assistance City Manager Melissa Reichert told The Daily Sun on Thursday. "The percentage (change), even though the millage rate is staying the same, is 11.41%."
For Punta Gorda, property “taxable value” for the 2022 tax roll is around $4.1 billion, which represents an almost $452.25 million increase, or 12.34%, over the city’s final certified value for 2021, according to Charlotte County Property Appraiser Paul Polk.
For a single-family home valued at $500,000, a homeowner could expect a property tax fee of around $1,975.
Those estimations do not include water, sewer and sanitation service fees.
The $3.95 property tax rate takes effect Oct. 1.
The city increased the rate last year from $3.43; it was the largest increase since 2013, when the council approved an 18% increase.
This year’s property tax rate and budget are part of a five-year plan to improve the city’s operating fund reserves and to balance the budget.
The minimum operating reserve is currently estimated at around $3.9 million. By the end of five years, the city hopes to have its minimum reserve around $5.1 million.
Reserves are typically maintained for use after natural disasters like a hurricane.
For 2023, the city also plans to hire 16 new employees.
With the 2023 rate, Financial Director Kristin Simeone told council members the city will be able to better match programmed expenditures with current revenues, as well "service level changes, which are an increase of 16 employees for public safety, public works, human resources, city clerk, procurement, and urban design."
Simeone said the city will also add seven firefighters, but those hires may be assisted with a state grant.
"A Federal Safer Grant in the amount of $1.98 million has been applied for," Reichert told The Daily Sun, "but we have not received word yet on whether or not the grant application was successful."
The ad valorem tax revenue will also assist with the city's paving program and drainage improvement program, Simeone said.
The tax revenue will also help with funding for emergency vehicles and fleet equipment replacements, as well as to improve general fund operating reserves.
