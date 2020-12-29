PUNTA GORDA — Despite a year of closures, Zoom meetings and limited gatherings, Punta Gorda representatives and staff were still able to complete some longtime projects this year.
Many of those actions, however, were seemingly lost in the fog of the pandemic.
"We've never fallen backward and our meetings continued throughout the year, uninterrupted by the virus," said Mayor Lynne Matthews. "Our staff is to be commended for their exemplary role in keeping the city operating at 100% during this most difficult of years."
As 2020 comes to a close, members of the City Council have weighed in on a handful of the city's accomplishments this year, as well as some goals for 2021.
Punta Gorda names new city manager
After serving 15 years as city manager, Howard Kunik retired from his position as the city’s chief administrative officer in October 2020.
Greg Murray, a former county administrator for Washington County, Maryland, was hired in July and took over the job in August.
"We were very blessed to have a candidate with the credentials Greg brings to the table," Matthews said. "He was able to seamlessly transition into the seat vacated by Howard Kunik. Greg has been able to keep all the wheels turning and never missed a beat. I'm very happy in our selection and he is doing a great job so far."
Longtime Harborwalk project gets a wrap
The final piece to the Harborwalk puzzle in Punta Gorda was completed in September with the addition of a new section at Gilchrist Park along West Retta Esplanade.
The Harborwalk is about 2.5-miles of multi-use recreational trail that runs along Charlotte Harbor and Peace River.
The new section stretches from the Gilchrist Park gazebo to the Bayfront Center, allowing for a more fluid connection for bicyclists, walkers and runners to co-exist in a congestion-free pathway segment through the park.
"The finalization of the Harborwalk is a key part of Howard’s legacy and is a great asset to the city," said Vice Mayor Debby Carey.
Buckley's Pass opens for area boaters
A 20-year-old conversation between Punta Gorda officials and area boaters finally became a reality when Buckley’s Pass officially opened in April.
The project — which broke ground in August 2019 — connects the Punta Gorda Isles canal system to Charlotte Harbor, providing a faster waterway for boaters.
"Buckley’s Pass opened and it (even) came in under budget," Carey said.
New PG water plant cleans up city water
Punta Gorda's new groundwater reverse osmosis water treatment plant began processing water for the city's utilities district in August 2020.
Construction on the plant began in 2018, but the project itself dates back to 2009.
In reverse osmosis water treatment, membranes are used to remove excess minerals, salt and other impurities.
By completing the new plant, Council Member Nancy Prafke said the city can ensure the water delivered to the tap will always be purer than the allowable standards of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
Peace River Wildlife Center to relocate
Peace River Wildlife Center will relocate its public education center after getting approval from the City Council in April for a lease to build on four acres of city-owned land on West Henry Street near the Hounds on Henry Dog Park.
The nonprofit organization has maintained a wildlife rehabilitation and education center at Ponce de Leon Park in Punta Gorda for years but has outgrown its current location.
The new location − along with the dog park and the Punta Gorda History Park − will help create a major visitation area for the community, Prafke said.
Changes to city land development regulations
One major goal for 2021 is to review and approve changes to the city's land development regulations.
LDRs establish specific rules on how every piece of land within the city can be used, specifying things like how close to the public street a building can be located or how big or tall it can be, among others.
"These (changes) are necessary in order for us to plan future growth and development in undeveloped parcels of land around the city," Matthews said.
Matthews added the city will also incorporate "form-based codes" into the changes.
"(Form-based codes) give us the opportunity to better manage what types of buildings will be allowed in each zoning category, control density changes and land use changes all across the city."
Continued efforts in bettering area water quality
"There are water quality issues that top our list of projects for 2021 and beyond," Matthews said. "The continued work on our drainage program in the Boca Grande neighborhood will be an important one. We have (also) asked the State Legislature for funding assistance for this program in order to get it done expeditiously."
The city has also begun the process of doing a septic-to-sewer conversion for the first section of Charlotte Park − of which there are three − over the next year or two.
"While they are not currently annexed into the city," Matthews said, "they are in our utility service area for water already, and the national emphasis on converting septic systems includes these properties."
The city will also look to begin the process of building a larger wastewater treatment plant to accommodate expansion and future growth.
"Plans have already been discussed and there will be more to come on this in future months."
Addressing the city's lack of affordable housing
"Currently, there is a large void for affordable housing units here locally," Matthews said. "We do have a proposed apartment complex in the design phase right now, which you'll hear more about in 2021."
The proposed complex will give the city several hundred market rate rental units that will also accommodate the area's workforce.
"We have done a great job in building out our communities in Punta Gorda Isles, Burnt Store Isles and Burnt Store Meadows," she said. "These are primarily single-family homes that are owner occupied, leaving us with very little inventory in the rental market. So, rental apartments will likely be filled to capacity as soon as they become available."
Historic City Hall renovations
The historic part of City Hall has been in disrepair for years, according to Matthews.
"It needs a lot of TLC and our current City Council Chamber will need to be enlarged to accommodate our current and future needs," Matthews said. "We've got the wheels turning on engineering and design, which will then allow us to do the actual construction on the building."
Matthews said construction may begin as early as late next summer.
Fill the downtown City Marketplace property
The City Marketplace in the center of downtown Punta Gorda − along West Marion Avenue and northbound U.S. 41 − continues to sit vacant.
"I would be remiss if I didn't say I'd love to see the City Marketplace property get bought by an investor and developed into a mixed-use (business and residential) development," Matthews said.
"Hopefully, once the LDRs are updated and firm policies regarding height and density are resolved," she continued, "it will allow the property to be purchased by someone who wants to become a part of our beautiful downtown and fill that void."
