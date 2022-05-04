Punta Gorda residents talk down taller buildings in downtown

PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda residents say they don't want taller buildings in the city's downtown area.
And not for the first time.
"I’ve been a resident for about 10 years and taken an active part in what goes on in the city," Gary Skillicorn said at Wednesday's City Council meeting. "We don’t want high buildings ... No."
"We don’t want tall buildings," added Laurie Lainhart, a resident of almost five years. "That is not why we came here."
Currently, building height is limited to 50 feet but can go higher through City Council-approved variances. Most of the city's taller buildings, such as hotels, cap off around 60 feet.
At Wednesday's meeting, city staff presented the latest in a series of proposed changes for the city's land development regulations in the downtown area.
No official actions were taken at the meeting.
The presentation focused on architectural elements such as building front designs and entry ways; however, the discussion turned back to building height — the focus for city staff's presentation to the City Council last month.
"My residents that I’ve talked to – hundreds of them – have asked for the same things over and over," Mayor Lynne Matthews said Wednesday. "How many times do we have to (say) we don’t want additional height?"
The community's distaste for taller buildings dates back to 2018 when proposals were made for buildings of 80 feet or higher to spur more commercial development in the downtown area.
That led to a series of City Council actions, including the hiring of planning firm Dover Kohl & Partners to create a new master plan to guide the city's future development.
Upon master plan completion in 2019, the firm was hired to work with city staff to establish new land development regulations using form-based codes, focusing more on a building's physical form.
City staff's April 20 presentation proposed a community benefits program that could allow buildings up to 80 feet in some areas if the developer provided benefits such as public improvements, boating amenities, and others.
"You can say what you want to say about this new community benefits idea," Matthews said, "But take a 60-foot building, for example, add base flood elevation and roof accoutrements you could be close to 80 feet already. Now, you’re going to tell me they could have up to 20 additional feet for community benefits? No. Absolutely not."
City Council Member Mark Kurharski argued that the new LDRs actually limit the building height.
"The proposed LDRs create a base height that developers can build to by right," he said. "If they want to increase density by going higher, they would have to do something significant that benefits the city and there would be an absolute limit (at 80 feet) that even council couldn’t override."
City Council Member Jaha Cummings said they need to focus on the city's future for commercial development, not current wants.
"We are not making decisions based on what we want right now, we are making a decision on what’s good for the city for 20 or 30 years from now," he said. "We’re not doing a polling expedition. We are planning a viable code following best practices in urban design and planning to make it so the city can get its vitality back."
City staff informed council members the presentations are only the first draft of the LDRs and that any council comments and notes will be taken into account for the second draft to be presented at a later date.
Matthews also directed city staff to consider planning more public workshops, including ones with area developers, going forward.
