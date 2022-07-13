PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda residents are looking at a 3% increase in property taxes in 2023 despite no change in the city's homestead property tax rate.
For a $300,000 homestead residency, a homeowner would be looking at an increase for the upcoming fiscal year — Oct. 1 of the present year through Sept. 30 of the following year — from $988 to $1,023.
For a $600,000 homestead residency, a homeowner would see about a $71 annual increase. For a $1 million homestead residency, a homeowner would see a $119 increase.
"The 3% (increase) is related to the state homestead statute that says, 'Homesteaded properties are limited to the Consumer Price Index increase or 3%,' whichever is lower in regard to the property appraiser’s assessment," Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert told The Daily Sun.
Homestead refers to the house and property where a homeowner primarily resides.
"So, even if the property assessor’s just value assessment of the property went up 10%, they cannot assess the homestead property more than 3% in any given year," Reichert said.
Some years have been lower if the CPI is lower than 3%, she added.
For Punta Gorda, property “taxable value” for the 2022 tax roll is around $4.1 billion, which represents an almost $452.25 million increase, or 12.34%, over the city's final certified value for 2021, according to Charlotte County Property Appraiser Paul Polk.
The property tax, or millage rate, is likely to remain at $3.95 per $1,000 of taxable value. The city increased the rate last year from $3.43; it was the largest increase since 2013, when the council approved an 18% increase.
Last year's increase led to a 16.8% hike for homestead property taxes.
City Council approved the tax rate unanimously Wednesday, but the rate still has to go through public hearings before anything becomes official.
The public hearing is set for Sept. 13 at 5:01 p.m. at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda. The council meetings will be at the museum's theater going forward due to renovations at the City Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave.
The property tax decision was part of a tentative approval for the city's new fiscal year budget.
The proposed budget is estimated at almost $29.6 million.
"I think this is a budget that the City Council and the finance department can be very proud of," Vice Mayor Debby Carey said. "I feel confident that this council has taken the city from a 'borrow and spend' policy to a ‘don’t spend it until you have it’ policy, and I’m really pleased that we’ve been able to accomplish that."
This year's property tax rate and budget are part of a five-year plan to improve the city's operating fund reserves and to balance the budget.
With the proposed new rate, the city is looking to bring in around $15.6 million in ad valorem tax revenue in this upcoming year.
The minimum operating reserve is estimated at $3.9 million.
City Financial Director Kristin Simeone told council members that even for basic city services — road paving, swale drainage, police, fire and public works — the city should be charging a rate of almost $4.90 per $1,000 of taxable value.
The current property tax rate could potentially help the city move its minimum operating reserves up to $5.1 million by 2027.
"I like the (idea of) looking forward several years in advance that we’re doing now," Mayor Lynne Matthews said. "I think it makes a huge difference in the overall solvency of the city."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.