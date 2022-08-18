PUNTA GORDA — Trash, grease and other issues have Punta Gorda restaurant Hurricane Charley’s in hot water with city code enforcement.
Hurricane Charley’s operates within the Punta Gorda Waterfront Hotel — owned by Punta Gorda AA Hotel LLC — at 300 W Retta Esplanade.
In April, code enforcement officers cited AA Hotel for “unsightly conditions” in Hurricane Charley’s loading dock and dumpster areas.
Complaints have been made to the city since the spring due to stagnant water, trash, grease puddles, pavement discoloration and old boxes left along the area, according to the documents.
The dumpster and landing dock section is private property in-between the restaurant and the southbound U.S. 41 bridge.
But pedestrians often use it to access the city Harborwalk and bridge walkway.
At Wednesday’s Code Enforcement Board meeting, Officer Lavosia Price Jr. told the board the “unsightly conditions” were still present as of Aug. 16.
To help resolve the issues, Hurricane Charley’s owner Dean Stainton and Punta Gorda Waterfront Hotel manager Patrick Fisher suggested building a fence to cut off the public’s access.
“If we fence it off, those boxes and debris, which in the busy time of the season when we’re serving over 1,000 people a day, sometimes get tossed out there and they don’t get done properly,” Stainton said. “So, we’re going to have to eliminate access to that so no one sees it.”
City Attorney David Levin said a fence won’t eliminate the source of the problem: “the appearance and odor and things of that nature.”
Stainton defended his stance, saying it’s the “business end of a restaurant.”
“So you may go by there and have odors,” he said. “You may go by where you bring your own trash out and have odors. That’s private property and people that are creating these problems for us and calling code enforcement are the bridge walkers.”
Code Compliance Supervisor David McCarty said a fence would not solve the problem because the bridge walkers would still be able to see the loading dock.
“I would like to point out that there is the plain view doctrine: If you can see it without going out your way to see it, it’s still able to be seen,” McCarty said. “We’re just here to tell you, you need to clean it up.”
Stainton told the board there is very little standing water during the dry season.
“We can’t shed water toward the harbor...and that’s a big part of this problem,” he said.
Fisher said Hurricane Charley’s employees have begun power washing the area and using a wet vac to remove the water.
“You’ll notice there is a little bit of water in that area, you’re not going to get the water up 100%, but we are taking those steps so that there is not ponding water sitting back in that area,” he said.
The board voted to give the owners another month to resolve the problem.
“Within that month, the respondent comes back to the city with a plan to ameliorate the conditions and also proof that the other items get removed and into compliance,” board member Joe Comeaux said.
Comeaux also suggested they look into a groundwater collection filtration system, as well as fencing and possibly a roof for the area.
“They (need to) come up with a plan that actually addresses all of the concerns that the city has regarding that area and not just a Band-aid fix,” he said.
If the property is not in compliance by that time, fines will be issued.
