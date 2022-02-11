Punta Gorda reverend's decades of service to be honored

PUNTA GORDA — Rev. Carl F. Brooks' four decades of service to his church and community will be honored this weekend.
Brooks is the senior pastor at First Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.
The ceremony begins at 4 p.m. Sunday at the church, 411 E. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda.
"Pastor Brooks has been there for 42 years, and that’s almost unheard of these days," said Rev. Kevin Shaw, of First Macedonia. "It’s really a blessing and he's standing strong and the ministry going strong."
Over the years, Brooks has held positions as Florida’s Representative for the Board of Evangelism, a member of the Committee on Orthodox and a member of the Foreign Mission Board for the National Baptist Convention of America, among others.
Brooks said he's grateful to God for being able to serve for so many years.
"It’s been a challenging 42 years but God has been gracious," Brooks said. "It's been a blessing to be able to (serve) the community this long, as well."
Brooks served as a Marine from 1964-1968, spending time in the Vietnam War with a reconnaissance company.
He pursued his theological education which earned him a doctorate of ministry from Andersonville Baptist Seminary in Camilla, Georgia.
During Brooks' tenure at First Macedonia, the church has grown in size and through community outreach and other programs, Shaw wrote in a news release.
In 1998, the church was expanded to include a fellowship hall, kitchen, classrooms and offices. Adjacent properties were acquired for expansion.
Brooks also set up additional ministries for the church, such as day care and adult education programs, and after school tutoring for youths across five counties in Florida.
Other programs include food drives, homeless shelters, community health fairs, anti-tobacco efforts and breast cancer awareness programs, as well as a youth summer health careers camp for junior and senior high students.
"We're standing strong," Shaw said. "We still have the food ministry and still are functioning ... We never stopped functioning. We'll get phone calls to help this person or that person and Pastor Brooks pushes us to welcome that and be visible to the public."
Through the height of the pandemic, Brooks said the First Macedonia congregation stayed together "through prayer and Christian strength."
"God has kept us together and told us to come and we’re keeping on," Brooks said. "We're progressing on, moving forward and not allowing anything to diminish our church."
Sunday's ceremony is open to the public. No entrance fee is required but offerings and donations will be accepted.
Masks, temperature checks and 6-feet social distancing will be in place.
More information about First Macedonia and its programs can be found on the church’s website, fmmbcpg.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.