PUNTA GORDA — A section of East Virginia Avenue outside of Ice House Pub and Manatees Pizza in Punta Gorda will be getting some much-needed "TLC" in the coming years.
At Wednesday's meeting, the City Council voted to move forward on a project that will add sidewalks, street lights, potentially 30 on-street parking spaces and some landscaping to the roadway between northbound U.S. 41 and Nesbit Street.
"We've looked at this project for (six) years and have salivated over (the need of it)," said Mayor Nancy Prafke. "It’s as much (a need) to optimize the parking (as) it is a public safety issue because of the people that are walking (in the area)."
No changes have been made to this part of East Virginia since before Hurricane Charley in 2004, City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert told the Sun in an email.
"It’s not exactly a safe condition and of course no street lights," said Mitchell Austin, city planner. "Most of the parking is informal and some is illegal. You can park more cars if you do it illegally than if you do it by design."
Currently, there are no sidewalks or street lights, unlike many surrounding areas.
"In the downtown (area), this is like the only block that we haven’t done something," Prafke said.
The two-lane road is lined with worn concrete and potholes on part of the north side and a grassy easement along part of the south side, making up around 35 unofficial parking spaces, according to city documents.
"As your driving on northbound U.S. 41 and you drive by that intersection or your turning onto 41 from Virginia … it’s just ugly," said City Council Member Debby Carey.
A timeline for the project was not available but City Manager Howard Kunik did say the next step was to "get on the street ... get (an engineering) design firm on board and start it now."
The project would be paid for by the city’s 1% local option sales tax — a tax used for funding infrastructure projects such as street improvements.
City staff estimates the "conservative" cost of the project to be $950,000.
"That number for one block of streetscape is scary to me as a planning professional," Austin said, "but it seems like the most conservative way to look at this project until we start knowing what the actual constraints are."
