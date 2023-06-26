PUNTA GORDA - An initial donation from Punta Gorda Rotary Club to help Ukrainians has morphed into a charitable endeavor has raised nearly $200,000 in humanitarian aid.

James Williams began to collect money for the people of Ukraine shortly after the February 2022 invasion by Russia. Williams is the Punta Gorda Rotary Club treasurer who oversees the nonprofit Punta Gorda Rotary Club Charity and Education Foundation.


   
