Ukrainian children who had to flee their homeland and are now in Poland, performed with local Polish children at a concert fundraiser by the Czestochowa Rotary Club. The violins and cellos were donated by the club.
Joining in the Ukrainian relief effort with Punta Gorda Rotary is the Rotary Club of Anna Maria Island which has raised and donated over $77,000 directed to the Rotary Club of Czestochowa, Poland. The club's recent concert raised about $20,000.
With infrastructure destroyed in many parts of Ukraine, safe drinking water has been an ongoing problem. Through the Punta Gorda Rotary Club's Foundation and the generosity of donor Water One Inc. of Fort Myers, nearly 1,000 water purifier kits have been sent to Ukraine. Here, a Ukrainian holds a box of those kits.
Rotary International General Secretary John Hewko (center) visited the Lviv Unity Rotary Club in Ukraine on the arrival of the water purifiers sent. To Hewko's left is Lviv Unity RC president, Borys Bodnar.
Water One Inc., of Fort Myers, donated nearly 1,000 Water2Go purifiers. Here, one is demonstrated. The collapse of infrastructure in Ukraine due to the Russian invasion compromised water supply, and clean drinking water has become an issue.
Through the Punta Gorda Rotary Club's nonprofit foundation and fundraisers, surgical instruments and medical supplies were sent to several hospitals after the outbreak of the war. Above are medical staff at Mikolayiv Hospital.
Babcock Ranch Rotarians packed "Meals of Hope" which were shipped over to Ukraine. In all, 21,000 meals were sent weighing 35,000 pounds.
A "feuerwehr" (fire department in German), was donated by the German Rotary Hilfe e.V. Pforzheim club.
Many Ukrainian women and children took refuge across the border in Poland. Here some are pictured in a Polish refugee center for those fleeing the war.
To help Ukrainians during the country's cold, harsh winter, Punta Gorda Rotary donated, among many other items and cash, thermal underwear. Some war-torn cities and towns were without heat.
Some 35,000 pounds of Meals of Hope, assembled at Babcock Ranch, where the Rotary Club of Babcock Ranch packed the meals. In all, 21,000 were sent to Ukraine.
Bob Slicker, of the Rotary Club of Anna Maria Island, visited Czestochowa recently. He's pictured with the Czestochowa RC president, Wojtek Jankowski, left.
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman's Club recently donated $650 to the Punta Gorda Rotary Club Foundation for aid for Ukraine.
Carloads of goods sent from donations through the Punta Gorda Rotary Club, are getting prepared to deliver items, including canned food.
Ukrainian soldiers take a moment to pose with boxes of supplies sent over the border from Poland.
Among the many items sent to Ukraine via Poland from Punta Gorda Rotary, were surgical instruments.
PUNTA GORDA - An initial donation from Punta Gorda Rotary Club to help Ukrainians has morphed into a charitable endeavor has raised nearly $200,000 in humanitarian aid.
James Williams began to collect money for the people of Ukraine shortly after the February 2022 invasion by Russia. Williams is the Punta Gorda Rotary Club treasurer who oversees the nonprofit Punta Gorda Rotary Club Charity and Education Foundation.
