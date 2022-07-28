PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda Rotary Club’s James Williams said up to 1,000 Ukrainian refugees have been sheltered in a former hospital in Poland.
Local Rotary clubs, along with groups in Poland, have been assisting.
While some have moved on, there were about 200 refugees currently living there, Williams said.
He said new refugees are always moving in to the hospital that has now become a type of apartment building for those who have been uprooted.
After the invasion of Ukraine, the Punta Gorda Rotary teamed up with the Czestochowa Rotary Club in Poland which purchased essential items from funds donated by the Punta Gorda group.
The goods were then trucked into Ukraine.
In March, the Czestochowa Rotary acquired an abandoned hospital and retrofitted it to provide housing for families.
The Punta Gorda Rotary held fundraisers and asked the public for donations.
Monetary aid from the PG Rotary and other Rotarians who also donated through the Punta Gorda club, provided kitchen goods and appliances, clothing, and food for the refugees living in the Czestochowa former hospital.
Also purchased were medical, surgical and other humanitarian supplies that were trucked into war-torn Ukraine.
The PG Rotary Club recently bought cookware for the hospital’s kitchen, Williams said.
“Four or five refrigerators were purchased, and each family has one shelf in the refrigerator,” he said.
There is also a stove in the main kitchen area, and “there are hot plates in each room,” Williams added.
The refugees are mostly women and children, Williams said. With the exception of older and disabled men, most men joined Ukraine military in the country’s fight against Russia.
Although food is donated, some of the women have taken jobs locally and are able to purchase their own food and other items, he said.
The hospital “is a safe place for them,” Williams said.
While some refugees stay only a short time and go on to live in Germany, France, or a Scandinavian country, others have remained in Poland found work, he said.
Williams said the PG Rotary will continue to send funding to the Czestochowa Rotary Club for it to purchase food, clothing, and other essentials for the Ukrainian people.
He said the club met recently and plans to hold a fundraiser in September or October.
Those interested in assisting can send a donation by check payable to the Punta Gorda Rotary Foundation, and mail it to PG Rotary Foundation Ukrainian Relief, PO Box 511132, Punta Gorda, FL 33951-1132, or donate online at punta-gorda-rotary-club.square.site.
Cash donations are transferred directly to the Czestochowa Club’s bank account to be expended on medical supplies that will be shipped directly to hospitals in Ukraine (first aid kits, dressings, surgical instruments, medications, etc) and goods and food to support refugees entering Poland.
Results of the Rotary’s efforts will be posted on: puntagordarotary.org.
