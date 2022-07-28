Ukrainian refugees say thanks from Poland hospital.jpg

Ukrainian refugees living in a retrofitted Czestochowa hospital in Poland, sent this photo to the Czestochowa and Punta Rotary clubs which have been sending aid to help the people of Ukraine.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda Rotary Club’s James Williams said up to 1,000 Ukrainian refugees have been sheltered in a former hospital in Poland.

Local Rotary clubs, along with groups in Poland, have been assisting.


