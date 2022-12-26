PUNTA GORDA — For the ninth year in a row, the Punta Gorda Short Film Festival is coming to the city.
Executive producer Nanette Leonard said the festival is March 1 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda.
The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce returns as host of the film festival. Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce President John Wright will serve emcee, Leonard said.
Wright said the festival “is a great addition” to events offered in Punta Gorda.
“It brings people from all over to our area,” he said.
The festival is being presented by the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau along with Asbury Shorts USA.
Asbury Shorts was created by Doug LeClaire more than 40 years ago when he wanted a venue for cinema students and budding filmmakers to highlight their films.
From there, it became internationally known, with some of the shorts receiving major film awards.
Tickets are $20 and go on sale Dec. 28 at the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, 252 West Marion Avenue, or online at Brown Paper tickets, 9pgsff.bpt.me.
The film festival is for those 16 and older. Some shorts contain adult content.
For more information, call 908-618-1776.
The Sarasota Film Festival is also slated for 2023, running March 24-April 2.
The Sarasota Film Festival will host more than 200 films.
They are “from around the world at great venues in downtown Sarasota, amazing parties, unrivaled celebrity guests, as well as fascinating panels and Q&As, free educational screenings, and more exciting events for thousands of film fans,” it said in its news release.
It is in its 25th season.
It has a variety of tickets on sale at https://sff2023.eventive.org/passes/buy.
