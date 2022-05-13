PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Seafood and Music Festival was nearly in full-swing shortly after the gates opened at 4 p.m. Friday in Laishley Park.
It was difficult to find a parking space, and the food and bar stands were kept busy at the start of the festival, because many arrived early and lined up before the gates opened.
Shoppers crowded the vendors’ stalls while many headed over to the alcohol and food stands.
Surveying the crowd was festival promoter Bill Kinney, who calls himself “Mr. Paragon.” Paragon Festivals is the company which puts on special events.
“I was doing this since I was 15,” he said, as he drove his golf cart around the park while talking about his festivals.
His events have more than food and music. Kinney has a relationship with many vendors who sell a variety of items and who follow his festivals, he said. More than 50 vendors were at the event Friday.
Hats, T-shirts, jewelry, home decor, a Samsung stand, and other food items such as funnel cakes, licorice, Kona Ice and beef jerky were among the dozens selling their wares.
As a younger man, Kinney would book acts in his community, and he later founded Legends of Rock and Roll; new owners and promoters are now putting on shows under that name.
Rattling off names he’s booked in the past, Kinney said, “Janis Joplin, Doors, Joan Jett, The Ramones, Little Anthony and the Imperials, and last week I had the Outlaws in Sarasota,” he said.
As he talked, the Kara Nally Band had taken the stage.
Kinney told of the time he invited Ringo Starr to emcee one of his shows, but Starr declined, saying that wasn’t his sort of thing, Kinney said.
“The next year he founded Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band.”
That was circa 1989.
Kinney said his festivals have a “mutualistic benefit” and are an “economic juggernaut,” as people who visit his festivals from out of town sometimes stay in local hotels and patronize restaurants.
He said he pays the city of Punta Gorda to lease Laishley Park which he praised as a venue, and that some of the proceeds go to the nonprofit Theatre Odyssey in Sarasota.
Beside seafood, the festival offers a wide variety of lunch and dinner food including burgers, barbecue, turkey legs, chicken fingers, and more.
“Some people are allergic to seafood,” said Kinney, explaining that is why although it’s a “seafood” festival, it offers additional choices.
And like restaurants, there are health department inspections. He said officials came through earlier on Friday, making sure vendors had enough ice and heat for their cold and hot foods.
