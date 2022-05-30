PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda City Council will pursue a $51 million state loan to upgrade the city's wastewater treatment plant facility.
City staff is submitting an application for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's State Revolving Fund loan. There are no guarantees the city will receive the loan, however, as Punta Gorda will join a list of other communities seeking funds.
Built in 1984, the Punta Gorda Wastewater Treatment Plan facility is outdated, according to project consulting engineer Jason Sciandra, of CDM Smith engineering firm.
"Through our evaluations and multiple tours, the processes, the equipment and structures have reached the end of their useful life and require replacement and upgrades," Sciandra told the City Council during a presentation at the May 18 meeting.
"One of the key takeaways from our evaluations is that the treatment capacity of the facility is less than 2 million gallons a day, but the plant is rated for 4 million gallons a day (MGD)," he said.
Sciandra added that engineers also look at a factor they call peak hour flow rate at waste water treatment facilities.
"We identified that the peak hour flow hydraulic capacity of the plant is less than 8 million MGD, while this number should be closer to 12 million gallons a day," he said, adding that both issues cause challenges with the facility's operation.
The total cost of the facility upgrade project is estimated at $50.8 million, according to city documents.
For the SRF loan, there would be a 2% loan service fee of around $1.02 million to be paid in year one.
A capitalized interest of $518,000 brings the loan request to around $51.34 million.
The estimated interest rate is expected to be 1.02% to be paid over 20 years with an annual debt service of around $2.84 million.
Council Member Mark Kuharski asked how much the loan debt may affect utility customer rates.
City Financial Director Kristin Simeone said the city has a 2% increase set during the lifespan of the project.
Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert told The Daily Sun the 2% increase was already in the city's capital improvement plans and budget, and was not specific to the SRF request.
She added that the increase amounts to around $1.62 per month for an average customer who uses approximately 7,000 gallons per month.
The city has to submit the SRF documents by June 27 with the DEP considering adopting it on its SRF list in August.
If funded, the project construction has been slated for 2023 to 2025.
"We have to do this," Vice Mayor Debby Carey said. "The sooner we get started bidding, the better we are as far as high costs (construction, supplies, etc.). This is not something we can put off five years. This has to be done now."
City staff also plans to apply for grants to help with the project cost.
