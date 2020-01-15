PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda pooches may be getting a ritzier place to play.
City staff is seeking input for changes to the city’s dog park — Hounds on Henry at 1098 W. Virginia Ave. — and has planned a “Barkshop” for today.
The first workshop runs from 8 to 10 a.m. at the park, with a second one planned for 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
“(We are) hoping to hear from anyone with an opinion on the dog park,” said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert. “We have already heard from some people via email and hope to hear from at least 50 people or so at ‘Hounds on Henry’ Friday.”
The city received complaints this past summer about dogs getting too muddy at the park, Reichert said.
As a result, the City Council has asked city staff to seek community input for changes in the design amenities at the park and how to enhance them. City staff waited until now to get input on the park so they could hear from the seasonal residents, as well as the year-round residents.
“We want to be sure we hear from dog park patrons with dogs of all sizes, and the Hounds on Henry Dog Park is the perfect place to meet with dog owners,” Reichert said.
Changes could include a reconfiguration of the park, which has a section for small dogs and a section for larger dogs.
Drainage improvements, ADA accessibility features, and any “additional suggestions from the community” will also be considered, according to Reichert.
“Suggestions will be compiled and integrated into a revised design,” Reichert said. “The City Council would have to approve the design and a funding source to implement the ideas.”
