Punta Gorda settles lawsuit over sign ordinance

PUNTA GORDA — The city of Punta Gorda will pay more than $20,000 to settle a lawsuit resulting from the city's sign ordinance.
Andrew Sheets says he's not done suing over what he calls illegal arrests after he protested freedom of speech in Punta Gorda.
Sheets, 57, settled his civil lawsuit against Punta Gorda at the end of January. He sued the city after being fined $500 for allegedly having a sign with indecent speech on public property.
A circuit judge ruled the city ordinance was unconstitutional.
The Punta Gorda City Council, which spent thousands fighting the legal challenge, chose not to appeal.
Court records show the city agreed to pay Sheets $1,000 for the dismissed fines, as well as $2,000 to his new attorney, the Heindl Law Firm Trust.
The city will also pay $18,566 to Sheets' former attorney, Gary Edinger. Edinger filed a lien on the court case citing "irreconcilable differences" with Sheets.
The Punta Gorda City Council recently eliminated verbiage from the sign ordinance to comply with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision that content-based sign bans are unconstitutional.
In 2022, Sheets pointed a laser sign that spelled the words "F--- Biden," "F--- Trump" and "F--- police" on the outside wall of the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center in Punta Gorda.
Sheets lit up the building for about 45 minutes. He said pedestrians walking the bridge, people at nearby bars, and motorists saw the LED sign. Some asked Sheets what he was doing. He told them he was protesting free speech in Punta Gorda after a sign ordinance banned "indecent" or "offensive" words.
Sheets was trespassed from the parking lot. He later returned and set up the laser sign from the public sidewalk. He was asked to leave.
Sheets was also arrested in 2021 for allegedly disturbing the peace in front of Sallie Jones Elementary School in Punta Gorda. Sheets, on three different days, set up near an intersection of the school, wearing signs and shirts with anti-abortion and anti-police messages.
Charlotte County Judge Peter Bell placed Sheets on 12-months probation and ordered him to perform 100 hours of community service.
"I was given a no-contact order by the judge, but it wasn't stated in court, so I didn't know I couldn't have no contact with the sidewalk or the school," Sheets said.
He said he returned to the public sidewalk near Sallie Jones Elementary and was arrested for a probation violation.
"I have never heard of someone getting a no-contact order with a sidewalk or facility," Sheets said.
He now wants his criminal charges dropped.
“I spent 30 days in jail and they were the ones who violated my rights."
On Monday, Sheets filed paperwork in federal court to have Bell removed from the criminal case. An appeal is ongoing against Sheets’ original conviction.
In his suit, Sheets claimed Bell "misused" his power to criminalize protected speech. Sheets cited the confiscation of his firearms as an overreach of probation.
His attorney filed a motion to have Bell recuse himself. Bell declined.
Sheets learned Tuesday that attorney Jessica Schwieterman will represent Bell in the case.
Sheets' next court date is Thursday, but said he is unsure if it will be delayed due to the appeal.
