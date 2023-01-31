 Skip to main content
Punta Gorda settles lawsuit over sign ordinance

PUNTA GORDA — The city of Punta Gorda will pay more than $20,000 to settle a lawsuit resulting from the city's sign ordinance. 

Andrew Sheets says he's not done suing over what he calls illegal arrests after he protested freedom of speech in Punta Gorda.


Sheets Abortion Shirt

Andrew Sheets steps up to defend his case at a meeting of the Punta Gorda Code Enforcement Board, wearing a barely censored shirt protesting abortion in May 2022.
Elementary school protest

Punta Gorda Police say Andrew Sheets was arrested on charges of interfering with the administration of an educational institution and breach of peace. Sheets was dressed in Nazi garb outside Sallie Jones Elementary School, where he was “harassing children and parents, creating a disturbance that was potentially violent, creating a situation where a school is unable to start on time, and making children afraid to attend school,” Police Chief Pamela Davis said. Sheets wants the charges dropped, citing First Amendment protections.
Andrew Sheets and Attorney Phares Heindl

Andrew Sheets records while his attorney Phares Heindl listens to Punta Gorda City Attorney David Levin.

