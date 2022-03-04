PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda agreed to pay $150,000 to settle a legal dispute with a seawall contractor hired during the city's Hurricane Irma recovery efforts.
After Hurricane Irma hit the area in September 2017 and damaged 10 miles of Punta Gorda seawalls, the city hired multiple contractors, including Shoreline Foundation Inc., to repair and replace the walls.
In February 2020, Shoreline filed a lawsuit against the city for breach of contract, claiming "damages in excess of $30,000," according to court documents.
The City Council approved the settlement agreement Wednesday, agreeing to pay the company $150,000.
"The agreement does include everything that the City Council was looking for in a settlement which includes a complete release of any claims that Shoreline could make against the city and this would be a complete settlement of the case," City Attorney David Levin said at the meeting.
The agreement states there are no admissions of guilt by either party involved.
Mayor Lynne Matthews was happy to be done with the dispute.
"I'm just glad to see it settled and we move on and we don’t have to spend any more legal fees, time, effort or paperwork on this project because it’s dragged on for a very long time," she said.
According to the 2020 complaint, Shoreline was assigned two Punta Gorda Isles seawall zones, PGI-SE and PGI-NW1. The company claimed the city reduced its estimated amount of work in both zones, leading to additional costs and expenses for the company that the city refused to reimburse.
The complaint states the PGI-SE zone was reduced from 12,830 linear feet in the original bid documents to 5,867 linear feet installed.
The PGI-NW1 zone was also said to be reduced from 10,330 linear feet to 7,002 actual feet installed.
The company also cited that the reduction caused Shoreline to incur "significant costs in the form of general conditions, mobilization, demobilizations, overhead and expenses that were not reimbursed through performance of work."
As part of the settlement, Shoreline agreed to release the city from legal liabilities.
Levin told City Council the city does retain its right to go against Shoreline should any deficiency in its workmanship on the seawalls arise.
"(The settlement) is not a complete release as it relates to the city side of things," he said. "It is complete in respect to the amount of the settlement. There wouldn’t be any further financial obligation on part of the city."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.